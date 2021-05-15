The Indian women’s hockey team can make history in Tokyo: former goalkeeper Helen Mary





Refining some aspects of their game in the run-up to the Olympics will help Indian women’s hockey players make history by finishing on the podium in the marquee event, said former goalkeeper Helen Mary. The Indian women’s team has made rapid progress at the world level with significant performance in major tournaments over the past three to four years. “As they recently played in Argentina and Germany, I feel like they are 90 percent ready, fine-tune their game over the next few weeks and I certainly believe they can make history in Tokyo. The tricolor will be flying high in Tokyo, ‘Helen said on a Hockey Indian podcast’ Hockey Te Charcha ‘. “The way they played in Argentina recently, even though they couldn’t win against the world champions. 2 squad, the style they played and the confidence they showed when playing against the home team on their home field was something I’ve never seen in them before, ”she added. Helen, who had worked closely with the Indian women as the team’s goalkeeping coach prior to the Rio Olympics, made her international debut in 1992. In her career spanning more than a decade, she contributed to the team’s success in several top international tournaments, including historic gold at the 2002 Commonwealth Games and the 2004 Asia Cup, silver at the 1998 Asian Games and several other achievements. . By comparing the support system they had in its heyday with the current Indian set-up, Helen said there is now a more systematic and scientific approach. “There is a big difference in how the teams train today and how we trained. The approach they have now is very scientific and it is great that the team has a large support staff who look at every little detail every week from fitness, nutrition, recovery to workload. “Everything is planned in advance and the progress of each player is charted from day to day. I sometimes regret not having this systematic approach when we played. “ The former custodian also spoke of former player and coach MK Kaushik who died after a fight with COVID-19 last week. ‘He was our godfather. He was responsible for shaping our careers. He showed us the right way in hockey. “He was a real task master. We were so disciplined because he was so strict and I would say it was this discipline that he instilled in us that made us a successful team. “

