Braves vs. Brewers – Game Preview – May 15, 2021





Atlanta Braves (18-20, third in NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-19, second in NL Central) Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 PM EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Ian Anderson (2-1, 3.46 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Brouwers: Brett Anderson (2-2, 3.54 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 11 strikeouts) BOTTOM: Milwaukee and Atlanta will face each other on Saturday. The brewers are 9-11 at their home base. Milwaukee has a team on-base percentage of .294, last in the National League. Avisail Garcia leads the club with a score of .341. The Braves are 9-9 on the way. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 56 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 12, on average one per 10.8 at-bats. The Braves won the final game 6-3. Drew Smyly took his second win and Marcell Ozuna was 2-for-3 with a homerun and an RBI for Atlanta. Adrian Houser took his fourth loss to Milwaukee. TOP PERFORMANCE: Garcia leads the Brewers with five home runs and slugs .425. Austin Riley is second on the Braves with 35 hits and has 10 RBI. LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .202 batting average, 3.24 ERA, beat by 11 points Braves: 6-4, .198 batting average, 3.97 ERA, beat by two runs INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Yardley: (shoulder), Bobby Wahl: (right angled), Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right angled), Derek Fisher : (left hamstring), Daniel Robertson: (concussion), Jace Peterson: (thumb), Mark Mathias: (shoulder). Braves: Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (thigh), Cristian Pache: (hamstring), Guillermo Heredia: (right hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr .: (ankle), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb). —— The Associated Press created this story using technology from Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

