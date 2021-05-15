Tim Pierleoni takes over as the new soccer coach and athletic director of Gilroy High | Gilroy shipment





In a move that has taken many by surprise, Tim Pierleoni has left Christopher High to become the new athletic director and soccer coach at Gilroy High. Pierleoni, 58, was Christopher’s only head football coach since the program’s inception 12 years ago. A graduate of Gilroy High in 1981, Pierleoni returns to his alma mater while taking it one step further. It’s hard to pass up a promotion at your alma mater, he said. This step was not easy for anyone, but I felt like it was in my heart the time to do it and a challenge that I really wanted to take on. Part of that challenge will be to turn around a Gilroy football program that has only won one game in the past three years and canceled the season in 2019 following an alleged sexual assault incident. The numbers have also dropped for the program, which is why Pierleoni will strive to increase participation at both the varsity and junior varsity levels. Hell also needs to hire different coaches. Currently Pierleoni is looking for an offensive line trainer, a defensive line trainer and a receiving coach at both levels. Gilroy High Principal Greg Kapaku knew exactly what he was getting when the school administration hired Pierleoni. The two worked together for eight years when Kapaku was the assistant director at CHS and was in charge of athletics during his tenure there. Tim was a very attractive candidate as he was Christopher’s head coach for a long time, but he also has a lot of other experience and was ready to take the next step of overseeing an entire athletics program, Kapaku said. He is homegrown, loves Gilroy High School, and will help reach the huge alumni base we have here. We had a lot of candidates, but Tim got to his feet and seemed to be the perfect match. I am really excited to have him on board at Gilroy High School. Kapaku and Pierleoni said there will be a lot of emphasis on supporting all sports teams at Gilroy, not just the highly visible teams. I hope we can revitalize the football program and encourage participation at all levels for every sport, Pierleoni said. Pierleoni broke the news to Christopher’s footballers last weekend, saying, ‘There were plenty of tears, especially from me. I want to thank Christopher, the administration, the teachers, the parents and all the athletes, he said. They all worked hard and I will always love Christopher High School. Pierleoni admitted, although he was the coach on the winning sidelines for Severance Bowl, boasting that the Cougars are 9-2 in the all-time series, including a 35-0 win last season, it kind of hurt that Gilroy was no more competitive. After a while of getting it to them pretty well, I looked across the field and said to myself that one day I should fix that (make Gilroy football competitive again), he said. Former Christopher High football coach Tim Pierleoni and his son Trenton will now be on a different sidelines than Pierleoni has been.

