I’m not competing with anyone: Abhimanyu Easwaran | Cricket News





Abhimanyu Easwaran (Getty Images) KOLKATA: Abhimanyu EaswaranThe days start quite early these days. After finishing his regular drills, the opener hits the nets at his father’s academy in Dehradun around 7am.

“I’m only trying to boost the conditions I expect to get in England,” Easwaran, who has been selected as a stand-by with the Indian squad for the upcoming England series, told TOI.

“There is always some moisture in England and when you go to hit, the new ball actually does a lot more than in India. I start early to prepare for that and practice for six to seven hours every day,” he said.

Easwaran was also on standby during the home test series against England earlier this year. But this time he gets the chance to stand aside for three and a half months.

“I’m looking to win as much as possible. By practicing with the best players in the world, I can learn how to prepare for matches. will help grow as a cricketer, ”he feels.

With a lot of young players such as Mayank Agarwal, Subhman Gill, Prithvi Shaw and Easwaran himself knocked on the door, the struggle to earn a berth in India has become quite difficult. But the Bengali opener enjoys the competition.

“It’s great to have so many options. A strong team is known for its strength on the bench,” he said. “I’m not competing with anyone. I’m preparing myself and waiting for my chance,” said the 25-year-old.

The Indian openers named after the tour don’t have much experience playing Test cricket in England. While Agarwal and Gill have yet to play a test match there, Rohit Sharma occurred in only one way in 2014. KL Rahul has only played five Tests in England.

However, Easwaran believes that all players have the quality to succeed. “I don’t think that will be a factor,” he said.

“Rohit has addressed the conditions there by playing a lot of white ball cricket. And don’t forget that he had hit the World Cup there for five centuries,” noted Easwaran. About Gill, Mayank and himself, Easwaran said, “we’ve all played A ‘series matches there and therefore have good experience and exposure to English conditions.”

The boy, who moved to Bengal to play cricket at the age of 10, has risen through the ranks representing Bengal in eight domestic seasons, playing 14 games for India ‘A’ with 861 runs, including two centuries and 13 fifties. But he will land in England with no experience playing red ball cricket due to the cancellation of Ranji Trophy.

The opener, who hit 861 runs in the 2018/19 Ranji season, only took 258 runs from 17 innings last season.

“There’s not much you can do about missing the Ranji trophy this time,” he said. “Every cricket player is going through a rough patch and if you don’t get runs for one season, you’re not a bad player,” he said.

Easwaran realizes that he is at an important intersection from which he can make it to the big league, but can also slip out of the radar. "It's important to stay in the present. I don't think about selection, I don't have control over that. I focus on my game and try to improve every day," he explains.

