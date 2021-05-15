Football: MPFL brings youth football showcase to Brainerd

The Midwest Premier Football League will bring its youth showcase and competitions to the area on July 23-25 ​​with practice, player pairing, draft and game.

What was doing with the MPFL was all-star showcase games, Kern said. Went to do one in the spring, summer, fall and winter. We did it in the Fargodome. We also looked at a few larger locations.

Hoped to bring the summer to Brainerd, which will be a fun experience.

Registration for the Brainerd event has already started. Those who entered the Fargo Showcase last fall were able to register early. There will be 9U, 11U, 13U and 14U competitions based on the age of the child at the time of the event.

With this one there would be a draft, said Kern, who played at Central Lake College and started the Brainerd Lumberjacks semi-pro team. On Friday all the kids come and we assess them and then the coaches get together quickly and choose the teams. Then we go to Whipple Beach and there will be a stage. The children come upstairs and get their sweater and a hat. They don’t know in what order they were picked, but they will learn which team they will play on.

The registration fee is $ 150 and includes a sweater, pants, socks and a hat. The training sessions are held at the Franklin Art Center and the games are played at Brainerd High School.

In addition to the summer showcase, Kern also offers tackles and contactless practices. These trainings are not affiliated with the Brainerd Youth Athletic Association, but also do not compete with those events.

Didn’t go to try and take anything away from the local youth organizations, Kern said. Tried to take away BYAA or any organization in any field. My son plans to play in that league. So if they have their events in the morning, ours in the evening, and possibly three or four times a year, then you have to get some kids together and travel all over the country.

It will not be a traditional competition with an eight-game schedule. It will be three or four weekends where we will meet some of the best players we know and perform well at all-star events

The tackle events are open to players aged 7-14. The contactless events are for players aged 5-14.

If a family wants to join in the Brainerd area, I will volunteer. They can come if they can make it. For the all-star weekends there is a compulsory Friday practice and then well left for the weekend and play a few games. Other than that, it will be voluntary. Once you are involved in the program, I will post about the group that can practice on this day or day at random throughout the summer.

When fall comes, adjust well so we don’t hinder BYAA.

Kern and a group of athletes from the area competed at the Fargodome last fall and the experience was unforgettable

Staples’ Jayden Rogers said he joined the league because he loves football and wants to be in the NFL one day.

It was great and it was great and fun, Rogers said. It was difficult, but I learned to play differently and play different positions and had a lot of fun.

Gavyn Buchta-Blakemore said the Fargodome experience was exciting. He joined the league because he wanted to learn more about football

I really want to play soccer and I want to grow up to be a soccer player and it’s just fun and a good learning experience, he said. I have learned how to handle it. I learned how to run routes and my quarterback attitude. I also learned some defense.

Pequot Lakes shooter Peters said he enjoys the tackle aspect of the competition.

You don’t really play a lot of football, he said. At our school, we flag instead of tackle.

Peters did his best salesmanship for the tackle competitions.

If they love football and they want to learn and if they love to tackle, this is probably for them, Peters said.

Kern said he had more than 150 players representing seven states in the Fargodome last year. The matches were broadcast live on the Internet.

We already have a base of some kids who I know can compete at the national level because we already have and I have at least six or seven, especially in the 9U division who can play. I know, with a little work, we have a 9U team that can compete with anyone. I have every confidence in that.

But when I do events with the youth, people want to participate. They want to win, they want to do this and that. I really don’t care who wins or who scores the touchdowns. I care about two things: did they have fun and learn something. If they’re not having fun, they won’t go through with it anyway.

For more information or to register, contact Kern at 218-831-1400.

JEREMY MILLSOP can be reached at 218-855-5856 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jeremymillsop.