Michigan high school tennis players to watch the 2021 state tournament

Two years have passed since girls tennis players could compete for state championships as individuals and as a team.

That leaves many question marks on the way to the 2021 Michigan high school girls tennis tournament, with the best juniors and seniors of 2019 graduating and leaving a void at the top.

But there are plenty of players to keep an eye on when the tournament starts, including some who have made a good impression during their first or second season.

The girls’ tennis regions are from May 19-22, with the final from June 4-5. Final locations are Lansing for Division 1, Midland for Division 2, Holland for Division 3 and Kalamazoo for Division 4.

Here are some of the top players to follow in the 2021 state girls tennis tournament.

Grosse Pointe South’s Anna Dietz and Claire Beardslee shake hands with their opponents during the Division 1 Girls Tennis Final at the Greater Midland Tennis Center, Saturday, June 1, 2019.Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

10: Kate / Clare Beardslee, Grosse Pointe South

Doubles teams don’t get the same attention as singles, but there’s a reason Grosse Pointe South won a state title in 2019 and is ranked fifth in Division 1. Kate and Claire Beardslee aren’t just twins, they are up 19-0 No. 1 doubles for South after impressing in 2019 with various doubles partners. In 2019, Kate Beardslee and Maddie Hurley were the number 1 seeds in the Division 1 final and lost in the championship game. Claire Beardslee and Anna Dietz were the No. 2 seeds in No. 2 doubles, but they rolled into a state championship.

9. Lily Bobrowski, Traverse City St. Francis

Lily Bobrowski, a senior, leads a St. Francis team that has battled North Muskegon for supremacy of Division 4 this season, a battle that could last until the final game of the Division 4 Finals. 1 singles players, with North Muskegon leaning on Alicia Hall, who is 14-3 this season. Bobrowski is 17-4, including a 6-1, 6-0 win over Hall.

Mattawan’s Romika Shokohi serves the ball during the 2019 MHSAA Division 2 Tennis State Final at Hope College.Patrick Nothaft | MLive.com

8. Romika Shokohi, Mattawan

Romika Shokohi reached the Division 2 finals in No. 3 singles and finished second in the state as a freshman. Shokohi, who earned Division 2 all-state honors as a freshman, is 17-2 for a Mattawan team that finished fifth in the state in 2019 and are fourth this season. Shokohis’ losses have fallen against Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern’s Abby Siminski and Holly’s Calli Sokolowski.

Grosse Pointe South’s Moira Hix swings to return the ball during the Division 1 Girls Tennis State Final at the Greater Midland Tennis Center, Saturday, June 1, 2019.Kaytie Boomer | MLive.com

7. Moira Hix, Grosse Pointe South

Two years ago, Moira Hix walked through the No. 4 singles draw in the Division 1 final and claimed a state title as a freshman. Two years later, Hix is ​​ranked No. 1 in singles for a South team that won the state title in 2019 and is No. 1 in the state this season. Hix is ​​18-1, including a 6-4, 6-4 win over Holland West Ottawas Kennedy Dumas. Her only loss came to Mercys Maddie Sullivan.

Maddie Sullivan, Farmington Hills Mercy

Maddie Sullivan hit No. 2 singles as a sophomore in 2019, reached the quarter-finals and earned an honorable mention in all states. Sullivan, a senior, is 9-2 against a challenging schedule of top No. 1 singles players. Sullivan has beaten Grosse Pointe South junior Moira Hix and Walled Lake Centrals Ariella Osipov, losing to Birmingham Groves’ Sullivan Patel and Marian’s Gaby Grzenya.

5. Zoe Angell, Midland Dow

Zoe Angell reached the Division 1 quarter-finals as a sophomore by helping Midland Dow finish third in the state in 2019. She added the Division 1 top award. Angell continued to dominate opponents in her senior season, going 11-0 for a Dow team ranked fourth in Division 1.

4. Sullivan Patel, Birmingham Groves

Sullivan Patel, a senior, is 15-2 for a Groves team ranked fifth in the state in Division 2. Patel, who was an all-stater on the first team as a sophomore, was eliminated from Division 2 No. 1 singles tournament in a tough three-set match against Abby Siminski in 2019. This season, Patel has a loss to Siminski and a three-set loss to Sophia Mackinnon of Birmingham Seaholm.

3. Reese Miller, Ann Arbor Pioneer

Reese Miller is only a sophomore, but she’s the # 1 singles player for an Ann Arbor Pioneer team that ranks # 1 in the state in Division 1. Miller is 18-2, with both losses to Detroit Country’s Julia Fliegner Day. The good news for Miller and Pioneer is that Country Day is in Division 3 and will not be a roadblock for Miller, who takes a win over Holland West Ottawas Kennedy Dumas.

2. Regan Fales, Allegan

Regan Fales, who reached the No. 1 semifinal as a freshman freshman, returns to lead an Allegan team that finished fourth in the state in 2019 and sixth in the state in Division 3. Fales, a Division 3 all -stater as a freshman, is 18-3 with two losses on April 17 after an injury standard and a retired match. Her other loss came in a 6-1, 6-4 fight against Abby Siminski from Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern.

Forest Hills Northern’s Abigail Siminski returns during the 2019 MHSAA Division 2 Girls Tennis State Final at Hope College.Patrick Nothaft | MLive.com

1. Abby Siminski, Grand Rapids Northern Woodland Hills

Siminski caused a furore as a freshman, falling in the Division 2 No. 1 singles championship game and leading Northern to a Division 2 state title. Siminski is back as a junior, and Forest Hills Northern is the No. 1-ranked team in Division 2. Siminski hasn’t slowed down. She is 13-0, with big wins over Regan Fales from Allegan, Romika Shokohi from Mattawan, Sullivan Patel from Birmingham Groves and Kennedy Dumas from Holland West Ottawa.

North Muskegon’s Alicia Hall competes on Thursday during the game against Mona Shores at Mona Shores High School, in Norton Shores on April 25, 2019.Kayla Renie | MLive.com

Other top players to watch

Anna Vanderhyde, Jenison; Alicia Hall, North Muskegon; Ariella Osipov, Walled Lake Central; Alivia Depies, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer; Kennedy Dumas, Holland West Ottawa; Allison Wootton, Portage Northern; Julia Fleigner, Detroit Country Day; Jamie Lipecky, Coopersville; Calli Sokolowski, Holly; Alicen Liu, Novi; Avi Shah, Utica Ford; Eva Stevanovic, Macomb Dakota; Meghan Florian, Chesaning; Sophie Richards-Rhea Marwaha, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern.