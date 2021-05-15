Sports
Yuzvendra Chahal shares photo with family, fans shower love
Yuzvendra Chahal was all smiles in a photo clicked with his family.© Instagram
Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo with his family, saying “keep the real one close.” Chahal’s message comes days after his wife Dhanashree Verma shared the news via an Instagram story that the cricketer’s parents had tested positive for the coronavirus. Dhanashree had said in her Instagram story on Thursday that while Chahal’s mother was being treated at home, his father had to be hospitalized with “severe symptoms” after testing positive for COVID-19.
Shortly after Chahal posted the photos, fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming responses.
“My in-laws have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father-in-law is admitted and my mother-in-law is being treated at home,” Dhanashree wrote in her Instagram story.
Dhanashree also revealed that when she was in the IPL biobubble, her mother and brother tested positive for Covid, but they recovered. However, she lost her aunt and uncle to the corona virus.
Chahal was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore setup during the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
The 14th edition of the IPL was postponed after several players and support staff tested positive for the virus within the IPL bio-secure bubble.
Promoted
After two players from Kolkata Knight Riders and one from SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals returned positive for Covid, the IPL Governing Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone the T20 tournament indefinitely .
While it is still unclear when the remaining season of the IPL will be played, BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly said the remaining part of the T20 tournament will not be played in India due to “organizational perils”.
Topics mentioned in this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]