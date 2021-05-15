Yuzvendra Chahal shares photo with family, fans shower love

Yuzvendra Chahal took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo with his family, saying “keep the real one close.” Chahal’s message comes days after his wife Dhanashree Verma shared the news via an Instagram story that the cricketer’s parents had tested positive for the coronavirus. Dhanashree had said in her Instagram story on Thursday that while Chahal’s mother was being treated at home, his father had to be hospitalized with “severe symptoms” after testing positive for COVID-19.

Shortly after Chahal posted the photos, fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming responses.

“My in-laws have tested positive with severe symptoms. My father-in-law is admitted and my mother-in-law is being treated at home,” Dhanashree wrote in her Instagram story.

Dhanashree also revealed that when she was in the IPL biobubble, her mother and brother tested positive for Covid, but they recovered. However, she lost her aunt and uncle to the corona virus.

Chahal was part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore setup during the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 14th edition of the IPL was postponed after several players and support staff tested positive for the virus within the IPL bio-secure bubble.

After two players from Kolkata Knight Riders and one from SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals returned positive for Covid, the IPL Governing Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided to postpone the T20 tournament indefinitely .

While it is still unclear when the remaining season of the IPL will be played, BCCI Chairman Sourav Ganguly said the remaining part of the T20 tournament will not be played in India due to “organizational perils”.