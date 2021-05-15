Washington Football Teams Defensive Backs Analysis for 2021.

The Washington Football Team began rebuilding the team in January 2020 and the process continues with new players added through two drafts and a few free agency periods.

As the Washington Football Team set a new course after a disastrous 2019 season, the new coaching staff and front office put the team on a reconstruction journey that continues to this day. The challenge for coaches in the off-seasons of 2020 and 2021 was to find players who fit the new culture and to discard team members who are no longer in future plans.

With the most intense period of free agency and the recent NFL draft behind us, the brain-trust team is currently shaping a roster that will be finalized in the coming months. Before taking the field this fall, your Washington Football Team will thoroughly evaluate each unit and player.

The highly detailed process will shape these units into a cohesive team that will try to repeat as NFC East champions in 2021. Today we will review one of those units and explore what it takes to make them succeed this season.

Welcome to the second installment of our series dedicated to providing a comprehensive look at every unit of the Washington Football Team in terms of offense and defense. In part one, we started with an evaluation of the special teams unit.

Our centerpiece for today is the defensive ridges.

The defensive backs were strengthened with the addition of one free agency player and two conscripts. As you will see, the Washington Football Team could add one or two more players to this unit. Any long-term injuries can also change the current schedule.

Here are our outlook and predictions for the defensive ridges in 2021.