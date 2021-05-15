Federer vaccinated and felt motivated for his Geneva comeback | TENNIS.com





Roger Federer will seriously start his comeback in Geneva next week and says he now wants to participate regularly during the grass season. After two knee surgeries in 2020, Federer played his first event of the season in Doha, falling in the second round. He told the press in Geneva that Dohahad was just a “small test” while next week is “more” as he strives to get several games in a row. “It’s important to see how I will react physically and mentally because I think the tennis is there,” he told RTS in a TV interview. “I want to see how the knee responds, because sometimes it reacts differently in competition than in practice, because of the stress of the competition and stuff. That may be why there are still some questions. Anyway, I’ll have to play. a dozen games to find out how I feel. “ After Geneva, Federer is on the schedule against Paris, Halle and then Wimbledon. But he is happy to start at home in Switzerland, he told Leman bleu in another TV interview.

Getty images The 20-time Grand Champion also said he has now been vaccinated, which was a priority given his travels. In addition, it will allow him to stay with his family under the relaxed ATP protocols coming into effect next week and allow him to move to a different location. Federer and his wife Mirka have four children. “I’m glad things are getting quieter again in Geneva this week,” he said. “I really enjoy playing in Geneva, as everyone knows. The kids have fun in Geneva.” But he will have to go solo at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon, which have tighter restrictions. Participants are only allowed to bring two team members, usually coaches or trainers. He is nonetheless willing to make those adjustments to pursue his goal of returning to the highest level. “I’ve talked a lot about it with Mirka. [Right] now the comeback is the priority, ”he said. Federer is number 8 in the ranking.







