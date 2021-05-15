S’pore’s New Covid-19 Rules: Can Family Members Who Live Together Go Out in Groups of More Than 2?, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – As Singapore is set to embark on a new wave of restrictions starting Sunday (May 16), there is much confusion surrounding the “rule of two”.

The Straits Times answers questions about what you can and cannot do.

Going out and leisure activities

Q: Are members of the same household allowed to go out in groups of more than two people?

A: Yes, family members who live together can go out as one group to do essential activities, such as going to school or for medical appointments.

They can also go out together as a family unit to care for their elderly relatives, such as their grandparents, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post on Saturday. this only for two family members, in order to minimize the exposure of the family to the virus.

The Department of Health (MOH) said it recognizes that there may also be occasions when members of the same household may need to travel in groups larger than two, especially those with young children or elderly parents.

As such, it is willing to be flexible in implementing the general rule for such bona fide cases. However, households are strongly urged to adhere as much as possible to applicable group size limits in public institutions and locations.

Q: Can my parents continue to come to my house to take care of my children and can I send my children to their house?

A:Yes, you can continue to do that, said Mr Ong. He added that families who need childcare support can persuade the grandparents to help, but they must keep a maximum of two visitors per household per day.

Parents can also send their kids to their grandparents, without worrying about the visitor limit, he added.

Individuals should continue to limit their total number of social gatherings to no more than two per day, whether for another household or meeting friends and family members in a public place.

Q: My wedding will take place on Sunday, the first day the new rules take effect. It’s too late to make last minute arrangements. Will it still be allowed to continue?

A: A special exception is made for wedding receptions on Sundays. However, this is subject to the conditions that only a maximum of 100 visitors are allowed and that all unvaccinated visitors must be tested prior to the event.

Q: Are there any changes to the solemnization guidelines if this happens at the marriage registry building?

A: A maximum of 10 people, including the bride and groom, are allowed for solemnisations at the premises of the Register of Marriage and the Register of Muslim Marriage.

For solemnizations held in a place of residence, a maximum of 10 people, including the bride and groom, are allowed. This number does not include the solemniser and other sellers.

For solemnisations at other locations, the capacity limit is 100 people, or the location’s safe capacity, whichever is lower.

This is a decrease from the previous limit of 250 people. If there are between 51 and 100 attendees, pre-event testing is required for all unvaccinated attendees.

Q: Are there any restrictions on hair treatments, such as hair treatments, that can take a few hours?

A: There is no time limit for hair treatments, but masks must be worn by clients and staff at all times. Clients can enter the property only 10 minutes before the start of their appointment session and are not allowed to mingle with other clients or staff. All safe control measures must be strictly adhered to.



There is no time limit for hair treatments, but masks must be worn by clients and staff at all times. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

Q: Can I continue with my booked stay if there are more than two people? Can a family of three who has booked a stay before June 13 still continue?

A: Only two guests are allowed per room unless they are all from the same household. Dining is not permitted at the hotel’s food and beverage outlets (F&B).

Those with hotel bookings between May 16 and June 13 can change their booking dates or request a refund, subject to the terms and conditions.

Those who have used their SingapoRediscovers vouchers for hotel bookings during the period can get the vouchers refunded.

Sport

Question: Can I go cycling, swimming or running?

A: Yes, you can swim outdoors alone or in a group of no more than two people, including yourself. The same rule applies to running and cycling.

Q: Can I exercise with my family outside if there are more than two of us, such as taking a walk in the park together?

A: Yes, you can, as you come from the same household.

Q: Are indoor sports halls still open when it comes to games between just two people?

A: Indoor facilities, including gyms, fitness studios, sports halls, indoor pools and squash courts, will remain closed from May 8 to June 13, unless they only offer low-intensity physical activities where participants and instructors can be masked at all times.

There will also be no sharing or provision of common equipment. Some examples of these activities are yoga, pilates and tai chi.



There will also be no sharing or provision of common equipment. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Q: Are there still outdoor sports programs and classes for large groups?

A: Yes, but the activity should always be at a low intensity with a mask on. Multiple groups of two can participate, although there is a capacity limit of a maximum of 30 participants. The groups should not mix and should be 3 meters apart.

If the activity is of high intensity requiring masks to be removed, only two people, including the instructor or coach, are allowed. Multiple groups of two are not allowed.

Q: Can I still play sports such as badminton, basketball and table tennis?

A: Yes, but only in a group of no more than two people (that is, two individuals playing against each other). Masks should be worn at all times when playing indoors, although they can be removed during strenuous outdoor activities.

Schools

Q: Are students allowed to eat in the cafeteria, as dining is not allowed?

A: Yes, they can, but the schools will enforce a fixed layout plan during the break with a gap of 1 meter, without mixing.

Others

Q: Employers should ensure that no more than 50 percent of employees who can work from home return to the workplace at any time – is this still true?

A: No. Safe control measures at the workplaces are being tightened up. Employers must ensure that all employees who can work from home do so. Previously, up to 50 percent of employees who can work from home could be in the workplace at any time.

Q: Are photo shoots / productions with more than two people allowed?

A: From May 16 to June 13, media content production companies can continue with the default setting of up to 15 crew or on-site talents, including no more than 10 on-screen talents to be exposed as needed.

All productions must not have an audience on site and a safe distance of 1 meter must be strictly observed at all times.

The guidelines also apply to photo shoots.

Q: Can renovation work on homes and construction projects continue from May 16 to June 13?

A: Yes, they are allowed. However, if there are people living in the household where the works or services are performed, no more than two employees per day should be allowed.