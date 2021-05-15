Sports
Panthers build a winner through camaraderie and competition
TAMPA Carter Verhaeghe spent his rookie season competing for Ice Age, mostly relegated to the fourth line in a stacked Lightning lineup.
Tampa Bay wanted to keep Verhaeghe, but his salary cap wouldn’t allow it. Lightning did not offer the 25-year-old attacker a contract, and he signed a modest two-year deal with the Florida Panthers for $ 1 million a year.
Now, hes coming on the Panthers top scoring line, coming off an 18-goal regular season. He’s one of several new faces in the Florida locker room, part of freshman general manager Bill Zitos smart roster overhaul who turned the Panthers into not only a playoff team, but a Stanley Cup contender as well.
Newcomers like Verhaeghe know nothing of the Panthers’ dubious playoff history for 25 years without a postseason-series win. Verhaeghe won the Stanley Cup in Tampa last year. Attacker Patric Hornqvist, an off-season trade buy, won back-to-back Cups in Pittsburgh. Combine them with sophomore coach Joel Quenneville, who himself won three Cups in Chicago and is the second-most-winning coach in the history of the game, and the Panthers have some championship strains.
I think many teams’ attitudes towards us have changed, Verhaeghe said. I think we had a great year this year. And we showed a lot of people who probably doubted us that they were a good team. So I think a lot has changed.
Florida was expected to be competitive this season, but few outside of the Panthers’ locker room would have predicted that they would compete for first place in the Central Division all season long before finishing second to Carolina.
The transition started with an existing young core who had taken their chances but grew into very good players captain Aleksander Barkov, wing Jonathan Huberdeau and defenders Aaron Ekblad and MacKenzie Weegar. Zito added some complementary pieces such as Hornqvist and Verhaeghe. He signed the fast attacker Anthony Duclair, as well as the veteran defender Radko Gudas.
I think with the way this season has gone, we’ve spent a lot of time together on the road, a lot of time on the buses, planes and hotels, Gudas said, referring to the strict COVID-19 protocols limiting players to the team hotel , arena and practice facility along the way. And it was a lot easier for us to get to know each other and it was faster that way.
You don’t really have a bad apple around. Everyone is really comfortable with each other, and it’s nice to go to the dining room and sit with whoever has the free space at the table. I think that’s one of the ways management did really well, getting guys who want to compete, perform and win, and I think it goes a long way.
Quenneville said having more players on the ice this season with the newly created taxi crew encouraged healthy competition. And Quenneville showed that he was willing to spread around Ice Age, letting players know they had a chance to contribute. Thirty-two different players came into action this season in at least seven games.
That incentive was something that got the boys on the right track, Quenneville said. I thought the competition was healthy in finding the consistency of our game. I thought it was there from the start. So many guys got a taste of the game this year, and to know exactly who was who, they played with everyone over the course of the season, which can be helpful.
Goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner at Columbus, bounced back this year after struggling in his first season in Florida after signing a $ 70 million seven-year deal.
When Ekblad went down with a seasonal injury, Weegar upped his game. As the Panthers compete for a top seed in the division, they improved on the trade deadline, acquiring striker Sam Bennett and defender Brandon Montour, players arriving energized from Calgary.
And Quennevilles’ direct but calm attitude played well for the group. His message was clear. Play simple, disciplined hockey, and the Panthers did just that.
“Clearly one of the best buses, if not the best bus in the league,” Weegar said. And what he says is very impressive, and it makes a lot of sense. It’s quite special to hear what he has to say, and he’s doing a great job as a leader on our team. I think we really deserved to be in the position this year.
Sign up for Lightning Strikes, a weekly newsletter from Bolt’s beatwriter Eduardo A. Encina that brings you closer to the ice.
Never miss the latest news with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow up with our Tampa Bay Times sports team Twitter and Facebook.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]