TAMPA Carter Verhaeghe spent his rookie season competing for Ice Age, mostly relegated to the fourth line in a stacked Lightning lineup.

Tampa Bay wanted to keep Verhaeghe, but his salary cap wouldn’t allow it. Lightning did not offer the 25-year-old attacker a contract, and he signed a modest two-year deal with the Florida Panthers for $ 1 million a year.

Now, hes coming on the Panthers top scoring line, coming off an 18-goal regular season. He’s one of several new faces in the Florida locker room, part of freshman general manager Bill Zitos smart roster overhaul who turned the Panthers into not only a playoff team, but a Stanley Cup contender as well.

Newcomers like Verhaeghe know nothing of the Panthers’ dubious playoff history for 25 years without a postseason-series win. Verhaeghe won the Stanley Cup in Tampa last year. Attacker Patric Hornqvist, an off-season trade buy, won back-to-back Cups in Pittsburgh. Combine them with sophomore coach Joel Quenneville, who himself won three Cups in Chicago and is the second-most-winning coach in the history of the game, and the Panthers have some championship strains.

I think many teams’ attitudes towards us have changed, Verhaeghe said. I think we had a great year this year. And we showed a lot of people who probably doubted us that they were a good team. So I think a lot has changed.

Florida was expected to be competitive this season, but few outside of the Panthers’ locker room would have predicted that they would compete for first place in the Central Division all season long before finishing second to Carolina.

The transition started with an existing young core who had taken their chances but grew into very good players captain Aleksander Barkov, wing Jonathan Huberdeau and defenders Aaron Ekblad and MacKenzie Weegar. Zito added some complementary pieces such as Hornqvist and Verhaeghe. He signed the fast attacker Anthony Duclair, as well as the veteran defender Radko Gudas.

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) celebrates after scoring a goal with defender Keith Yandle (3) and center Aleksander Barkov (16) during the second period of a game last week at Sunrise. [ MARY HOLT | AP ]

I think with the way this season has gone, we’ve spent a lot of time together on the road, a lot of time on the buses, planes and hotels, Gudas said, referring to the strict COVID-19 protocols limiting players to the team hotel , arena and practice facility along the way. And it was a lot easier for us to get to know each other and it was faster that way.

You don’t really have a bad apple around. Everyone is really comfortable with each other, and it’s nice to go to the dining room and sit with whoever has the free space at the table. I think that’s one of the ways management did really well, getting guys who want to compete, perform and win, and I think it goes a long way.

Quenneville said having more players on the ice this season with the newly created taxi crew encouraged healthy competition. And Quenneville showed that he was willing to spread around Ice Age, letting players know they had a chance to contribute. Thirty-two different players came into action this season in at least seven games.

That incentive was something that got the boys on the right track, Quenneville said. I thought the competition was healthy in finding the consistency of our game. I thought it was there from the start. So many guys got a taste of the game this year, and to know exactly who was who, they played with everyone over the course of the season, which can be helpful.

Florida head coach Joel Quenneville watches from the couch before the Panthers’ home opener against the Chicago Blackhawks starts in January at Sunrise. [ DAVID SANTIAGO | Miami Herald ]

Goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky, a two-time Vezina Trophy winner at Columbus, bounced back this year after struggling in his first season in Florida after signing a $ 70 million seven-year deal.

When Ekblad went down with a seasonal injury, Weegar upped his game. As the Panthers compete for a top seed in the division, they improved on the trade deadline, acquiring striker Sam Bennett and defender Brandon Montour, players arriving energized from Calgary.

And Quennevilles’ direct but calm attitude played well for the group. His message was clear. Play simple, disciplined hockey, and the Panthers did just that.

“Clearly one of the best buses, if not the best bus in the league,” Weegar said. And what he says is very impressive, and it makes a lot of sense. It’s quite special to hear what he has to say, and he’s doing a great job as a leader on our team. I think we really deserved to be in the position this year.

