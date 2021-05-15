The North Dakota native was a time-tested leader on the football field and in military operations

Wald was a standout high school athlete, and during the four years he was in college, the teams he played for never lost a game. As a freshman at North Dakota State University in 1967, he played football for the ‘Baby Bison’. In 1968 and 1969, the Bison football teams had perfect records with 10 wins per season. In 1970, the Bison had nine wins, no losses, and one draw.

When Wald graduated in 1971, the Vietnam War was still ongoing and, having been an active member of the Air Force’s ROTC, he became a non-commissioned officer. After 11 months of pilot training, Wald was sent to Vietnam as an O-2A forward air controller.

Charles “Chuck” Francis Wald was born in July 1948 to Frank and Richardina (Gange) Wald in Minot, where Frank was a telegraph operator and dispatcher for the Great Northern Railway Co. Chuck attended Catholic parish schools Little Flower Elementary School and Bishop Ryan High School.

Wald played high school basketball for two different legendary coaches, who made a name for themselves nationally: Ron Earhart and Dale Brown. Earhart was Wald’s coach during his freshman year in basketball and football, but left after that year to become an assistant football coach at NDSU. Brown became Wald’s coach on the varsity basketball team, where he played forward.

Brown told me there was something special about Wald that stood out. He said, “Wald was a listener” whenever Brown talked about strategy or the dynamics of the game. Wald not only heard what his coach was telling him, but also processed what he heard about how it applied to him and knew exactly what to do on the basketball floor. Brown compared Wald to Shaquille O’Neal, another player he coached.

Wald was a good basketball player, but football was his best sport. He was so good that he received a scholarship offer to play soccer at Notre Dame for coach Ara Parseghian.

Earhart, meanwhile, had become head football coach at NDSU and he had no intention of letting Wald slip through his fingers. Earhart made a trip to Minot where he cornered Wald in the school cafeteria. According to Jeff Kolpack in a 2019 article for The Forum, Wald reported that Earhart said to him, “I know you’re thinking of Notre Dame, but I want you to go to NDSU,” and asked Wald if he was “a small fish in a large pond or a large fish in a small pond. “

Wald replied, “Coach, I don’t want to be a fish, but I’ll play with you in North Dakota State. That decision turned out to be even better when Wald’s girlfriend, Marilyn Poole, also decided to go to NDSU.

Lieutenant General Chuck Wald as seen in his official 2006 US Air Force photo. Public domain / Forum specific

Marilyn’s father was Lieutenant Colonel Charles D. Poole, an instructor pilot with the 723rd Bomb Squadron at Minot Air Force Base. Poole has won numerous awards, including the Distinguished Flying Cross and Presidential Unit Citation. He was someone who admired Wald and who probably influenced him to become an Air Force pilot as well.

During his freshman year at NDSU, Wald was a star player for the Baby Bison who beat his opponents. When he returned to school in the fall of 1968, Wald was tabled as a primary wide receiver on the team. In September, the Bison won their first three games, surpassing their opponents 91-13, and the Associated Press placed them at No. 3 in the nation in their poll of small college football teams.

On September 28, the third game of the season, Wald set an NDSU record by catching 13 passes. The first big test for the team was to take place on Oct. 5, when the Bison would travel to Vermillion to challenge the undefeated University of South Dakota.

The day before the game, Wald received devastating news that Poole had been killed in a plane crash. Poole was piloting a B-52 Stratofortress jet bomber on a return to Minot Air Force Base when the combustion chamber of the plane’s engine stopped, causing the jet to crash. Poole stayed at the controls of the plane until the other members of the crew were ejected and by the time it was his turn to eject it was too late. Sad, but determined, Wald played in that game when NDSU won 35-13 and moved to No. 2 in the AP rankings.

The Bison finished the regular season 9-0, then defeated Arkansas State 23-14 in the Pecan Bowl. When the 1969 season began, the AP ranked the Bison No. 1 in the nation, and they maintained that ranking by remaining unbeaten throughout the season. On December 14, NDSU played against the University of Montana in the Camellia Bowl and won 30-3.

Big things were again predicted for the Bison in 1970, and they were stunned to tie only Eastern Michigan in the season opener. However, the team quickly got back together and won the next nine games. By the end of the season, Wald had set a team record by catching 91 passes during his Bison career.

When the season was over, Chuck and Marilyn got married and waited to see where he would end up in the NFL draft. Despite his great football career at NDSU, most NFL teams probably avoided picking Wald early because of his dedication to the Air Force. In the 14th round, Wald was selected by the Atlanta Falcons.

Wald graduated in early 1971 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant on February 3 through the NDSU Air Force ROTC program. He was then sent to Williams Air Force Base, 30 miles southeast of Phoenix, Arizona, where he was trained to become a pilot. After 11 months of training, Wald was assigned to Da Nang Air Base, in South Vietnam, where he served in combat conditions as an O-2A forward air controller. Wald piloted a smaller Skymaster plane and located air strikes, which he spent with fighter or bomber pilots. He was also involved in search and rescue.

Wald was promoted to first lieutenant on August 3, 1972, and a peace agreement was signed on January 23, 1973 allowing the US to withdraw its troops from South Vietnam. Soon after, Wald returned to the United States and in May was sent to Craig Air Force Base, near Selma, Ala., To become an Air Force pilot instructor and wing pilot.

In Vietnam, Wald was first exposed in wartime, and for the next 30 years he would become directly involved in the planning and execution of every major military combat action undertaken by this country.

