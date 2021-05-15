Lawsuit alleges sexual assault by hockey coach, cover-up





MINNEAPOLIS (AP) A 1980s University of Minnesota hockey recruit is one of five men who are suing a former assistant coach of Gophers and the school and other hockey organizations on allegations that they were sexually assaulted by the coach and that it was hidden. The federal lawsuit filed in Minnesota on Thursday accuses Thomas Chico Adrahtas of blindfolded and sexually assaulted his teenage and college victims while making them believe that a woman named Sheila was engaged in a sexual act with them. Former Gophers recruit Mike Sacks claims that when then-University of Minnesota athletics director Paul Giel was told about the abuse, he failed to notify police and instead reported Adrahtas actions to the Board of Regents, which also did not act accordingly. . Giel died in 2002. The lawsuit alleges the plan was to fire head coach Brad Buetow without explanation, allow Adrahtas to resign and kick Sacks out of the hockey program two months after he was promised a full athletics scholarship, the Star Tribune reported. One day I had friends, and the next day I didn’t, said Sacks, who lives in the Chicago area, Friday. I was dealing with why hockey blamed me when I didn’t do anything wrong. Why didn’t hockey protect me? They protected themselves and the institution. The other plaintiffs are Christopher Jensen, Brent Cary, Benjamin Cole and Kelly Gee. They say they were similarly attacked when they played hockey for Adrahtas in Illinois, and that the Illinois Amateur Hockey Association and USA Hockey, the national sports board, did not protect them. Adrahtas’s plan was repeated many times, involving not only Adrahtas sexually assaulting the players but finding other adults who paid the coach so they could be Sheila, the suit said. Adrahtas did not respond to various phone, text, and email messages left by the Star Tribune. The University of Minnesota on Friday declined the papers’ request to interview one of its senior administrators. It is typical university practice not to make further comments on ongoing or active litigation, said spokesman Jake Ricker, who responded on behalf of the university and the regents.

