Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Indian Olympic athletes innovate amid lockdown

Reuters, NEW DELHI and MUMBAI, India



For someone who lost a season to a nagging elbow injury requiring surgery, Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra understandably welcomed the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The former mop-haired junior world champion, potentially independent India’s first Olympic track and field medalist, had hoped to use the extra time to regain full fitness and find his best form.

Instead, the 23-year-old was soon sent back inside when the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed the world’s second-most populous nation and boomed again this year.

Photo: Reuters

Chopra is one of approximately 90 Indian athletes bound to Tokyo who spent much of the past 12 months haunting the loss of precious practice time in an Olympic year.

There has been a long period of more than two years since I entered an international competition, he told reporters. As an athlete, there is only so much that can be trained and the lack of competition is definitely a factor in my mind.

Chopra hoped to train and compete in Turkey this month, but the Athletics Federation of India suspended their camp after being told the athletes would be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival.

Photo: Reuters

The frustration for aspiring Olympians was palpable, and athletes such as table tennis player Sathiyan Gnanasekaran have been forced to innovate in order to stay sharp during the protracted lockdowns.

Last year without a practice partner, the tech-savvy paddler used a robot he imported from Germany and finally booked his spot in Tokyo in March.

It can fire about 120 balls per minute. It’s basically a feeder of sorts, but you can add a lot of randomness to it, the 28-year-old told reporters by phone. You can set the ball trajectory and frequency, you can set the spin and speed, you can line up like one ball close to the net and then the other one at the end of the table.

So this is very close to what we practice with a coach or with a fellow player, Sathiyan said.

He has since turned the roof terrace of his home in Chennai into a sports hall, ordered a new table just like the one he will be playing at in Tokyo, and found a local player to practice against.

Robots cannot be compared to humans in any way. I prefer to spar with people every day, he said. You miss that human touch. You miss those moments, such as seeing openings and placing them in the right place.

Elsewhere in Chennai, fencer Bhavani Devi faced the same challenge last year when her qualification wishes seemed to be hanging by a thread in the absence of a sparring partner.

The 27-year-old came up with a concrete plan where he literally stacked stones and slabs on top of each other under a kit bag with a screen mask attached to create a dummy partner.

It wasn’t a new idea to me, the saber fencer told a virtual press conference on Wednesday, recalling the early days of her fencing career when she couldn’t afford a good sword and practicing with bamboo sticks.

I used to hang my mask on the wall and then do my partner workout, she said. That’s where it came from.

It made me feel like fencing with an opponent, said Devi, who earlier this year became the first Indian fencer to qualify for an Olympics and secure her spot at the World Cup in Hungary.

Boxer Vikas Krishan moved into his family to help and taught his father to hold the punching bag in his Bhiwani house.

After competing in two Olympics, I know what it takes to succeed at the highest level and I won’t get in the way, said the 29-year-old welterweight. My sole goal for Tokyo is to mine gold for India, and I have focused all my efforts and energy on achieving that goal.