







The ladies' fixture has never been played on Lords before

Marylebone Cricket Club suggested that the women’s Varsity cricket match can be played at Lords Cricket Ground for the first time from next year. The men’s match has a rich history from being played at Lords, with top-notch full-length fixtures intermittently contested there from 1827 to 1850, and then all matches played there from 1851 to 2000. In 2001, the fixture was reduced to a 50-over-a-day format , and full first-class status has since applied to a single annual competition, which takes place alternately between Fenners (Cambridge) and The Parks (Oxford). This year’s men’s competition takes place at Lords next Sunday (23/05). Conversely, the women’s competition, which will take place in Wormsley this year on Monday, June 28, has never been played with Lords, with the Telegraph report that a request to the MCC to hold the women’s match at Lords was not received until May 12, leaving not enough time for the match to logistically complete amid Covid-19 arrangements. However, Guy Lavender, the CEO and Secretary of the MCC, has suggested that the ladies’ game could be played at Lords from next year if both men’s and women’s games were reduced from 50-over games to a Twenty20 format, so that both games fit on the same day of play. This reportedly follows a letter that Vanessa Picker, captain of Oxfords from 2017 to 2020, wrote to members of the MCC, claiming that denying the Blues for women to Lords while retaining our male counterparts exclusive access, damaging stories of the inferiority of female cricketers reinforced. Roisin McCallion, former Vice President for Welfare and Equal Opportunities at Oxford Student Union, who is involved in Blunt sexism, a gender equality campaign demanding the inclusion of the women’s luminaires in Lords, also told the Telegraph that parity for the men’s and women’s luminaires in Lords is only the first goal of the campaign. McCallion also said it Varsity that the campaign, which she launched with Picker, has received a lot of support in both Oxford and Cambridge, which is growing by the minute, and that there is now a tremendous amount of interest from professional cricketers, fans and other equality advocates around the globe. As for the future goals of the campaigns, she said they hope to work towards full gender equality within Oxbridge cricket as a primary goal, before moving on to analyze and campaign for equality on a broader scale within cricket circles and beyond. We want to bring together people who are passionate about gender equality and mobilize them to take immediate action to end sexism once and for all. Meanwhile, Jonathan Orders, the President of the Oxford University Cricket Club, said that the development of women’s cricket is a high priority for both universities, and that both unis have recently merged the men’s and women’s sections with this goal in mind [in reference to the merger of Oxford University Cricket Club (OUCC) and Oxford University Womens Cricket Club (OUWCC) under the umbrella of OUCC in February 2019]. Varsity has reached out to Cambridge University Cricket Club for further comment. This article was updated at 4:45 PM with comment from Stump out Sexism. Varsity is the independent newspaper of the University of Cambridge, founded in its current form in 1947. To maintain our editorial independence, our print newspaper and news website does not receive funding from the University of Cambridge or its constituent Colleges. We are therefore almost entirely dependent on advertising for financing, and during this unprecedented global crisis, we expect a few difficult months and years ahead. Despite this situation, we are going to look at inventive ways to serve our readers with digital content and, of course, in print. That’s why we ask our readers, if they wish, to make a donation starting at just $ 1 to help with our running costs, at least until this global crisis is over and things start to return to normal. Many thanks, all of us here Varsity would like to wish you, your friends, families and all your loved ones a few safe and healthy months.







