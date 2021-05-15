YYou can’t tell the truth about beauty in England without the ugliest people in the country threatening you. The National Trust is the custodian of the nation’s finest heritage. Let it one historical record on how many of England’s stately homes were linked to the slave trade, and Conservative MPs are demanding a Putinesk panel of patriots to purging elitist bourgeois liberals of cultural life.

Our Orwellian secretary of culture, Oliver Dowden, feeds the beasts in his base as he lectures on which versions of history to remember. Meanwhile, museum administrators are told to sign loyalty pledges that support government policy. All because researchers challenge the ruling party’s prejudices by accurately describing British history.

Manchester City is arguably England’s finest football team in the world and rightly won another Premier League title last week. City has the best manager anyone can remember, from Ederson in goal to Phil Foden up front, players with sublime skill and enviable courage and self-control.

When football correspondents investigate how that success is based on the money Petro Prince Mansour bin Zayed al-Nahyan sends to the club, all hell breaks loose. Fans don’t want to hear about the connection between the beauty of the on-field play and a United Arab Emirates Deputy Prime Minister who bans political opponents, imprisons dissidents and enforces state-sponsored misogyny. They don’t want to know that the UAE’s wealth comes not only from oil, tourism and financial services, but also from the Gulf labor system, which is not quite slavery, but too close to it for comfort. Foreign nationals represent 88% of the UAE’s population. Those who leave their employer without permission are punished for going into hiding and, in the words from Human Rights Watch, are acutely vulnerable to forced labor.

Sports and culture become like gangster molls. You can admire the beauty, but must stay away from the suffering behind the spectacle.

Try one conversation on how Manchester City could afford the largest one-season wage bill in English football history (351.4 million in 2019-2020) and invested an estimated 1.036 billion (890 million) in transfer fees to sign and increase the current roster players to see how the abuse decreases.

A football writer pointed out to me this season’s Champions League semi-final between the UAE’s Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, owned by the rulers of Qatar. He said historians would one day peruse television and press coverage and notice how few journalists discussed the fundamental fact that plutocratic and dictatorial states used sports to polish their image.

I understand why people want to avert their eyes. Are Manchester City fans meant to stop supporting their team when Gulf money turns it from a too-run to a world-beater? The journalists who report on finances do not say that. They’re just doing their job: presenting the truth that in England and France, regimes that combine avarice and oppression in equal measure rule the best clubs. The National Trusts’ report on the links between his properties and slavery and colonialism was scientific and dry. As with honest football reporters, the historians presented only the evidence. Still, conservatives reacted as the most ardent of City fans when their own beautiful myths were questioned.

You only need to see how rarely the empire appears in popular fiction to know that imperial nostalgia has not triggered the backlash. Instead of nostalgia, we have imperial amnesia: a desire to hide from the ugliness of the past. Accurate history of empire pierces the Scottish sense of victimhood and the English belief in the idiosyncrasy and decency of our civilization. According to national myth, country houses were the backdrop for charming love affairs and eccentric dukes rather than monuments built on the broken backs of enslaved men and women.

A secular observer might say that slaves built the Parthenon and that the medieval church received tithes from a poverty-stricken peasant who paid for the Gothic cathedrals. Just as there is a crime behind every great fortune, so there is an unjust society behind every fine work. That is better to accept than to become a bitter, puritan nag who cannot see others enjoying the beauty of an estate or football at the highest level without wanting to spoil their fun.

But we can afford to be worldly about the monuments of Classical Athens and Medieval Christianity, as they come from lost civilizations. Britain’s past and football today matter because racism and the power of plutocracy are vital and vicious forces that surround us. The reaction to journalists and historians reporting the facts is therefore not a shrug, but a consuming frenzy. Conservatives who disapprove of vigilant censorship now sound like the most bigoted leftists, demanding purification and authorized histories.

Manchester City fans, meanwhile, have become a raging force on social media. In addition to cheering on their team, they cheer on their team owners and shout out Mansour’s name. In my hometown, there are thousands, maybe tens of thousands of people who are willing to engage in power worship in its most humiliating way and condone an autocratic state just because it pays for great football.

I’ve had the most persistent toxic abuse I’ve ever seen in my life while investigating City, a football reporter told me. Fans put the home addresses of journalists on the Internet, while one time stones were thrown through a reporter’s window. The Football Writers Association has contacted Manchester City three times about the abuse against its members. The club was concerned and courteous in its responses. However, it sounds like Tory law and any dictatorship, whether in the Gulf or not, as it fuels the ire of fans with conspiratorial talk of organized and obvious attempts to damage the club’s reputation and threats every 50 best lawyers in the world to file a lawsuit. the football authorities if they dare to challenge Manchester City’s interests.

Beauty is truth, truth beauty, wrote John Keats. That’s all you know on Earth and all you need to know. However, in Britain, when beautiful national myths and beautiful play are questioned, the truth is always the first victim of the culture war.