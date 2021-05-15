Fox Chapel graduate Abby Pitcairn helps North Carolina win 3rd consecutive NCAA field hockey title

When Abby Pitcairn was a senior at Fox Chapel, she could never have imagined the kind of success she would have if she set out to pursue her hockey career in North Carolina.

But here she is, three years later, with three NCAA championships to her name.

“When I came to North Carolina I knew I was going to be in an elite and great hockey program,” said Pitcairn. “I mean at the time, we had two girls who were on the national team and then some of us were on the younger teams, so I knew it was going to be super competitive. But if you told me as a freshman that we were going to win three national championships in a row, I’m just, I’m still not over it, I still can’t believe we won. “

On May 9, Pitcairn, who started this season in 11 of North Carolina’s 20 games, and the Tar Heels defeated Michigan 4-3 in overtime in the NCAA Championship to win their third straight national title.

Pitcairn said it was a surreal feeling.

“Me and some of my teammates were talking recently and we were like, ‘We just won it three times, like we just won it again,” said Pitcairn. “We have done so much work and literally gave everything we had in practice. So it was just great to see it pay off. However, it honestly doesn’t seem real. It’s crazy. “

This one was a little extra special for Pitcairn as she played a bigger role this season. After starting just one game as a freshman, Pitcairn started five of the 23 games last season and saw its role grow even more this year.

She counted two assists in their season opening win over Wake Forest, then counted three more as the season went on.

“It’s absolutely thrilling and I’ve gotten better during my time here in Carolina, but that’s what I love about it,” said Pitcairn. “They don’t just force us to play hockey; they are working to develop and force us to grow as a player, so it’s super exciting. But I think that’s why this championship meant a little bit more to me, because I could make a bigger impact and stuff, but it was just a lot of fun. “

With the coronavirus pandemic still in full swing at the start of the hockey season in September, Pitcairn and her teammates had to jump through even more hoops to secure this season’s title.

After winning the ACC Championship on November 8, the Tar Heels had to wait another five months before playing again. They started the second part of their season with a 2-0 win over Louisville, which they also defeated in the ACC Championship game. After that, they won six consecutive games, including four consecutive wins to end the regular season.

Pitcairn knocked out her main helper of the season in the national championship when she assisted North Carolina’s first goal of the game, which started a run of three consecutive goals to take a 3-1 lead.

“Our team is really big in momentum and positive energy and as soon as I saw the ball hit the backboard and we scored, you could just see our whole team felt more confident and so much more ready to go and locked in,” Pitcairn said. “Not to mention that the crowd went crazy because the stadium was packed for the first time. It was absolutely insane. “

The Wolverines scored two goals to even the game and force overtime, but striker Erin Matson scored her second of the game in overtime to give the Tar Heels their third national title in three years.

Pitcairn will also be back for more, and plans to return to UNC next fall.