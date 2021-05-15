Nadal masterfully passes Opelka to enter the Rome final in career 12 | TENNIS.com

In most tennis matches the turning point comes too late, but that was not the case today in Rome, when Rafael Nadal defeated Reilly Opelka 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals of the BNL Internazionalito and the last round of this event for 12 people reached.thtime.

Opelkas’ game plan was simple: fire away with its huge storage. On Nadal’s serve, hit big and connect with just enough yields or rally balls to earn a precious break per set. Nadal said, if you play this kind of match, you don’t know it will be a great match, not a match you like to play against a player like Reilly or Isner or Karlovic who you won’t find a rhythm in the match. break or even nobody.

The crucial plot point came in the fourth game. Nadal served at 1-2, 15-all. On the next two runs, Opelka was clear, at 15-30 he hit an inside-out forehand that earned him two break points. , go up 3-1, wait, Nadal back in a corner. Simple, right?

Just not easy. On 15-40, Opelka sent a crosscourt forehand return wide. At 30-40, Nadal eschewed his usual wide slice and hit an ace down the T. Twice more in that match, Opelka had breakpoints. , Nadal rushed forward and closed the point with a thunder overhead.

Intruder, repelled.

At 2-2, Nadal only needed one break point to serve Opelkas. Now leading 3-2, Nadal kept his serve in love, won the last two points with an ace and made a sharp short inside-out forehand, not exactly a dropshot. But still untouchable. Two more love grips followed, Nadal closed the first set with an ace. It’s important not to suffer a lot with your serve, Nadal said, because if you suffer a lot with the serve, you feel the stress all the time.

Invader, threw down the stairs.

It became clear that unless Opelka took off, he had little chance of winning a rally. Normally, Nadal circled in like a shark smelling blood. At 1-all, 30-40, Opelka battled that breaking point with 125 mph bait and another with a smooth kick serve volley streak. But at deuce, Nadal led the field well enough to stand a chance for a dropshot winner. Opelka marked a backhand long at the third break point.



There have been times when Nadal got a set and a break and promptly lost his serve, this was not one of them. As in the first set, he consolidated emphatically, holding on to love to move up 3-1, and back into love 4-2 ahead.

One last chance for Opelka came when Nadal served 5-4 and 15-30. Opelka then missed a service return, was wide with an inside-out forehand rally ball, then scored a backhand return.

I think I played the game I was supposed to play, right? Nadal said. I saved that moment. I had two breaks, two sets. That is positive for me. Being here in the final again means a lot to me.

Thus ended Reillys Roman Odyssey, the best clay tennis of his career. Prior to Rome, Opelkas’s record on clay was 2-10. Hed also went only 2-7 in 2021, a year-long battle also marred by a spring fight with COVID-19. So Rome was a breakthrough, Opelka earned straight set wins from Richard Gasquet, Lorenzo Musetti, Aslan Karatsev and Federico Delbonis on off to his first Tennis Masters 1000 semi. any opponent, let alone one of the toughest competitors on the mud.

Once upon a time there was a book and a movie entitled Seven Days in May, about an attempt to overthrow the US government. Call Nadals 2021 Rome, Four Days in May, his quest to repel an invasion on the clay. 34-year-old Nadal has defeated a quartet of the contenders, each more than a decade his junior, each armed with major weaponry weapons built amid Nadal’s rise and rule, hoping to eventually overthrow him.

First, Nadal defeated precocious Italian Jannik Sinner, then an epic comeback two match points down against energetic Canadian Denis Shapovalov. Yesterday won a straight sets against the man who just beat him in Madrid, Alexander Zverev. today, against an up-and-coming American with one of the best services in tennis, Nadal once again proved masterfully.

In reviewing his clay court season so far, Nadal said: The rest of the things I’ve played are better, worst, but always in a positive sense. I mean, play better when the weeks come. Here I think I had a very tough draw and I was able to find a way to get into the final. I know I had some very tense moments in my second round against Shapo. That’s true. I fought.

When it comes to Nadal, are we allowed to apply poetry? There is the count, then the collection. The count is the incredible string of numbers glued to his resume. The one available: Nadal will try to win Rome for the tenth time tomorrow. many statistical achievements that tennis fans consider when judging his genius.

If fans are thinking about the count, the gathering is where Nadal lives. Years ago, sitting in a locker room in Los Angeles, I watched 38-year-old Jimmy Connors field questions at a press conference. That’s all well and good, Connors said. But I can’t spend time on that. All I can think about is the game I will play tomorrow.

This is how Nadal behaves. Probably moments away from tournaments he is certainly well aware of all the history he has written, but history is being thought backwards. Life is lived forward, in those special moments of presence Nadal continues to brilliantly occupy.