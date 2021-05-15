Fantasy Football Ranking 2021: Top Model Issues NFL Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts, Top 250

Despite contract disputes, Aaron Rodgers will likely be the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers in 2021, barring a stunning deal or retirement. Rodgers won his third MVP last season by throwing 48 touchdown passes in his career and led the league in percentage completion. But given the off-season distractions, where should you put the 37-year-old in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings? Can you trust him with one of your top 2021 Fantasy football picks?

Top Picks of 2021 Fantasy Football

The model is extremely high on Ravens running back JK Dobbins. As a rookie, Dobbins led Baltimore running backs with 805 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on just 134 carries. With Mark Ingram leaving this low season, the path has been paved for Dobbins to log a lot of transports.

The Dobbins breakout rate (percentage of carriers for 15 yards or more) was 8.2 in 2020, ahead of all NFL running backs, and even if Lamar Jackson takes the touches away, you can expect a healthy dose of Dobbins in 2021. State product had double digits in its last eight games, including the playoffs, a major reason the model has listed him as its RB11 in its 2021 Fantasy Football rankings.

Another shocker: Cardinals coming back James Conner is struggling, even though he’s on a new team and nearly 1,000 yards from scrimmage a season ago. The former Steeler spent the past three seasons as the team began to run back, but never reached 1,000 meters on the ground in a single year. He also struggled to stay on the field, having missed 15 games since entering the league in 2017, including three last season.

The Steelers finished last in super-fast yards and yards per attempt last season, and much of that falls to Conner, who not only lacked a blowout but also the ability to transform short-range situations. Coach Mike Tomlin took away Conner’s goal-line duties as the season went on, as Bennie Snell Jr. 19 carries within the 10-yard line compared to Conner’s 14-yard line. Conner will be part of the dreaded walk-back-by-committee with his new team, making him one of the 2021 Fantasy football busts to avoid.

How to Find Proven 2021 Fantasy Football Rankings

