Crypto.com becomes an official sponsor of the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship





In the latest of a series of steps in the international sports industry, Crypto.com has announced their partnership with the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship. In a joint release with the sports organization, the crypto trading platform revealed that they have become the official cryptocurrency and NFT sponsor for the ice hockey tournament. This is a two-year agreement starting in Riga, Latvia, with the 2021 World Cup. It also includes next year’s tournament, which will be held in Finland. The release also mentioned that this is the first time that a cryptocurrency platform has sponsored an international sports championship. The 2021 tournament starts on May 21. According to Crypto.com’s posting to Twitter, they will be releasing a series of special NFTs to commemorate the tournament. Their release indicates that this NFT collection will only be available on the Crypto.com platform. The series features some of the best moments in the 90-year history of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) tournament. Crypto.com’s sports portfolio is growing Their partnership with the IIHF marks the fourth sporting sponsorship deal that Crypto.com has entered into this year. The third includes a series of NFTs and their second hockey-related partnership. This announcement only comes a week after the reports that the platform will also sponsor a final of the Italian football league. The match, between Atalanta and Juventus, will take place on May 19. Crypto.com’s sporting interests kicked off in March with a few more partnerships that followed each other in quick succession. The first was their partnership with the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One team. A series of NFTs were released to commemorate their return to F1 after a 60-year absence. The crypto platform followed this up two weeks later with their first step into hockey. Namely a sponsorship deal with The Montreal Canadiens, an NHL team. Gaining credibility in Europe Story continues The Hong Kong-based crypto trading platform had another first this week. In particular it became the first platform of its kind to obtain a Class 3 Virtual Financial Assets (VFA) license from the Malta Financial Authority. The certification from the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) allows Crypto.com to execute orders on behalf of a trader and act in the role of a dealer. The license also ensures security for the users of the app, under Malta’s final regulatory framework for virtual assets. A blog post from a company also revealed that the MFSA is still processing its final approval to license the crypto platform for financial institutions. They reached agreement in principle on the application in November 2020. If the license is finally approved, Crypto.com will be able to issue money electronically and provide payment services.







