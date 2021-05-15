Petra Ecclestone has a stylish figure when she and fiancé Sam Palmer leave dinner in West Hollywood

They recently enjoyed an extravagant celebration with friends and family on the occasion of his 38th birthday.

And Petra Ecclestone and fiancé Sam Palmer appeared in good spirits on Friday when they came out after enjoying dinner at the Catch LA restaurant in West Hollywood.

The heiress, 32, made a stylish figure on the outing, wearing a black leather jacket paired with ripped light blue skinny jeans.

Petra paired her outfit with a simple black top and chunky black boots, while stashing her essentials in a crossbody bag.

The beauty let her blond locks fall loosely on her shoulders, while covering her face with a monochrome face mask.

Meanwhile, her beau Sam cut a casual figure in a khaki jacket, black T-shirt and blue jeans,

The couple appeared in good spirits as they sat in the back of a luxury minivan at the end of the evening before heading home.

Their getaway comes after Petra’s sister Tamara Ecclestone and husband Jay Rutland recently flew to LA from Dubai to mark their visit to a sixth new country since the lockdown began.

And while there, the couple made the most of their trip when they reunited with friends at Sam’s 38th birthday party.

Formula 1 heiress Tamara, 36, and her husband, property developer, 40, posed as part of a group photo during thebirthday celebrations Jay posted on his Instagram.

Jay captioned his photo with the words, ‘Nice day with the LA crew for @sampalmerofficial birthday.’

Sam also shared photos and videos from the day, posting an adorable selfie with fiancé Petra.

The businessman later gushed about his wife-to-be in an Instagram post, writing: ‘Yesterday was the best day because I got to spend it with you’

His birthday party took place in Brentwood, Los Angeles, and included an extravagant table with colored potted plants, a cotton candy machine, and a West Ham United birthday cake.

Entertainment for guests was provided in the form of a photo booth, table tennis matches and a bouncy castle for children.

Loved-up: Sam enthusiastically shared photos and videos from the day on Instagram and posted an adorable selfie with his fiancé Petra

Future Brothers: Jay took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to his future brother-in-law when he shared a photo of the photo booth as well as a throwback photo (right) from six years ago

Jay took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to his future brother-in-law when he shared a photo from the photo booth where they recreate a throwback photo from six years ago.

Tamara and Jay arrived in Los Angles last month, in time to spend Easter with Petra and Sam.

They fled the UK when travel was still allowed and have spent time in a wide variety of locations, including several trips and a lengthy stay in Dubai.

After a long stay at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai on Jumeirah Beach, the Ecclestone-Rutland clan has taken the stick to enjoy an extraordinarily lavish stay in Beverly Hills.

The couple, along with their daughters Sophia, seven, and newcomer Serena, nine months, have rented chic new digs in LA for their stay in a 9,508-square-foot, five-bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath mansion for a dazzling $ 90k (65k) per month.

The house, which was built in 1987, offers incredible interior choices, including massive marble adornments, modern art, custom oak floors, an expansive pool and state-of-the-art equipment.

The family has been in six countries since the lockdown began; Croatia, Switzerland, UK, Dubai, Maldives and now America.

Happy Family: The couple, along with their daughters Sophia, seven, and newcomer Serena, eight months, have rented chic new digs in LA (the family in the house photo)

It comes after ‘disease-phobic’ billionaire Petra previously defended that he traveled to seven countries to ‘escape the coronavirus’ and claimed that ‘others would do if they could’.

The heiress has traveled with her fiancé Sam and four children since March last year from London to Croatia, to LA, then to Switzerland, Monaco and France, then back to LA and Monaco, then to the Maldives and back to Monaco.

Talk to the Times’ T2Petra claimed she has not broken the rules, saying, ‘We were in Monaco at the moment. For now. I’m not sure where he will be next week. . . Were very Covid-aware. We flew completely around the world trying to miss it. What I think we have now realized is that you cannot flee from the corona virus. ‘