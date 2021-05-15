



What do we know about the NBA playoff seedings with only two days remaining in the 2020-21 regular season? Well, not much. After Friday night’s games, only the 76ers, Celtics and Spurs know exactly where they stand. Philadelphia has secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, while Boston (No. 7 in the east) and San Antonio (No. 10 in the west) have secured their spot for the play-in tournaments. NBA STANDINGS: Seeding Scenarios, Playoff Spot Breakdown With teams still jockeying for position, here’s a breakdown of the clinching scenarios for Saturday’s games, along with the potential seedings in each conference. NBA Playoff Scenarios 2021 Eastern Conference 1.76ers

2. Nets or dollars

3. Nets or dollars

4. Hawks, Heat of Knicks

5. Hawks, Heat of Knicks

6. Hawks, Heat of Knicks 7. Celtics

8. Hornets, Pacers or Wizards

9. Hornets, Pacers or Wizards

10. Hornets, Pacers or Wizards The Hawks takes the Southeast Division title with loss to the Heat. Western conference 1. Jazz or sunbathing

2. Jazz or sunbathing

3. Nuggets or clippers

4. Nuggets or clippers

5. Mavericks or Trail Blazers

6. Mavericks, Trail Blazers or Lakers 7. Trail Blazers or Lakers

8. Warriors or grizzly bears

9. Warriors or grizzly bears

10. Traces The Trail Blazers reach a playoff spot with the Lakers losing.

The Jazz takes the best record in the West with a loss to the Suns. 2021 NBA Standings: Eastern Conference Seed Team Listing Games back 1. 76ers * 48-23 2. Nets * 46-24 1.5 3. Bucks * 45-25 2.5 4. Hawks * 40-31 8 5. Warmth* 39-31 8.5 6. Knicks * 39-31 8.5 7. Celtics ** 35-35 12.5 8. Hornets ** 33-37 14.5 9. Pacers ** 33-37 14.5 10. Wizards ** 33-38 15 Bulls 30-40 17.5 Birds of prey 27-44 21 Cavaliers 22-49 26 Magic 21-50 27 Pistons 20-51 28 * clinched playoff berth

** clinched play-in berth

Eliminated from Playoffs: Bulls, Cavaliers, Magic, Pistons, Raptors 2021 NBA Standings: Western Conference Seed Team Listing Games back 1. Jazz* 51-20 2. Sun tanning * 49-21 1.5 3. Nuggets * 47-24 4 4. Clippers * 47-24 4 5. Misfits * 42-29 9 6. Trail Blazers 41-30 10 7. Lakers 40-30 10.5 8. Warriors ** 38-33 13 9. Grizzly bears ** 38-33 13 10. Tracks ** 33-37 17.5 Pelicans 31-40 20 Kings 31-40 20 Timberwolves 22-48 28.5 Thunder 21-50 30 Missiles 17-54 34 * clinched playoff berth

** clinched play-in berth

Eliminated from Playoffs: Kings, Pelicans, Rockets, Thunder, Timberwolves NBA playoff bracket 2021 (NBA)

