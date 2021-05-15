The running joke among cricket players for the past year or so was that they spent more time in the Gulag than on the field. Play for hoursDutywas closest to competitive action with their teammates – albeit virtually. Scotland’s cricketers, including Mark Watt, who last played a game of cricket in December 2019, were no different.

In the context of Associate cricket, teams often had to wait a significant period between two consecutive series, but none as excruciatingly long as 522 days. Logistical challenges during the lockdown enforced by COVID extended the stoppage period, preventing even domestic cricket from being played in Scotland.

The men’s team, which qualified for the T20 World Cup this year, will return to action against the Netherlands and play two ODI’s in Rotterdam on May 19 and 21.

When COVID-19 restrictions in the UK eased, the squad returned from leave and trained together for the first time in April.

Scotland is at the T20 World Cup later this year (Photo: ICC)

‘I think everyone was buzzing to be back and spend time together as a squad,’ Mark Watt toldEmerging cricketif rain paid their training plans Wednesday. “It was good to spend a lot of time with family and take a lot of long walks, but I couldn’t wait to get back to cricket.”

‘I made sure to keep bowling as much as I could. I don’t think there are many adjustments (to be made). It’s just (roughly) about practicing more and trying to make the training as game-like as possible so that you can pressure yourself and try to simulate the match scenario as much as possible. ‘

2019 was a year that brought Watt wealth in national colors. Since his T20I debut in 2015, he has been the leading wicket-taker for Scotland and joint-second (35) in ODIs alongside Alasdair Evans and only behind Safyaan Sharif (49) *. 23 of his 45 T20I wickets came in 2019.

Mark Watt in action (Photo: included)

The success of the left arm spinners helped Scotland secure a place in the now-rescheduled T20 World Cup at the 2019 qualifiers in Dubai. Its revenues of 12 wickets against a frugal economy of 5.85 orchestrated key wins from hosts UAE, Bermuda and Papua New Guinea. In no uncertain terms, he will be a pivotal cog in their T20 World Cup campaign – Watts runner up this year.

‘2019 feels like a lifetime ago,’ he says. ‘But I’m still confident in my skills and I think I got them through the lockdown even more. I have been able to work on different variants and I look forward to putting them into practice in these matches (against the Netherlands) and showing them in the T20 World Cup. ‘

After showing their mettle against England at The Grange in 2018, last summer provided a rare opportunity to further those credentials by hosting high-profile matches against Australia and New Zealand before the pandemic forced the matches to be scrapped.

However, Watt is determined to make up for lost time.

The next six months will be exciting, but potentially frustrating, as COVID-19 continues to cause problems with travel, so it’s about staying positive and focused on what we were trying to achieve, he said. Hopefully I can help Scotland realize a few surprises at the T20 World Cup and see us get as far as possible. ‘

*ODI stats since Watts debut in 2016.

