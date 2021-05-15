Elite 8 tied! No. 2 women’s tennis cruises past No. 23 Linfield, 5-0, to advance in NCAA tournament





ROME, go. For the third consecutive season, the defending national champion Wesleyan women’s tennis team heads to the quarter finals of the NCAA tournament. The Cardinals didn’t take their time either, dominating No. 23 Linfield in a 5-0 win that sends Wesleyan to the Elite 8, which kicks off next weekend in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Wesleyan awaits their opponent in the quarterfinals, who will win tomorrow’s game in the third round between No. 24 Denison and No. 15 Washington & Lee. This is the third NCAA quarter-final appearance in program history for Wesleyan women’s tennis, all of which took place in the last three disputed seasons of the NCAA tournament (since 2017-18). Wesleyan improves to 3-2 all time in the NCAA Tournament Third Round, while this represented the sixth 5-0 national tournament sweep and the first for the Cardinals in the third round or later of the NCAA Tournament. This was the first meeting of all time between the Cardinals and Wildcats. Elite 8? be bound to pic.twitter.com/6tTQMdiZqq Wesleyan Athletics (@wesleyan) May 15, 2021 HIGHLIGHTS: Like yesterday’s convincing 5-0 win over Moravian, the tone was set in the beginning when Wesleyan controlled the doubles, beating all three runs while beating the Wildcats with a combined score of 24-5.

Alexis Almy ’22 and Megan Tran ’22 finished first in doubles at # 3, beating Maggie Fiocchi and Allena Wong 8-1

’22 and ’22 finished first in doubles at # 3, beating Maggie Fiocchi and Allena Wong 8-1 The remaining two doubles games ended moments later as Venia Yeung ’22 and Katie Fleischman ’23 pitched at # 1 Kristina Yu ’22 and Caitlin Goldberg ’23 won at # 2 with an identical score of 8-2

’22 and ’23 pitched at # 1 ’22 and ’23 won at # 2 with an identical score of 8-2 The singles leg was more of the same as Fleischman who finished first, beating Taryn Fujimori 6-2, 6-1 to # 2. Combined with yesterday’s results where Fleischman won multiple matches, the sophomore has now taken two wins in her first two NCAA Tournament appearances

The fifth cardinal point and the game was Yeung at # 1, as the 2019 NCAA Singles Tournament runner-up beat Tessa Kern 6-1, 6-2 to seal the Wesleyan victory

In the four unfinished singles matches, Wesleyan won the first set in three of the four as Goldberg was well on his way at # 6 and led Fiocchi 6-2, 3-0 when the game stopped.

Both Serim Jin ’23 and Yu were stuck in more competitive second sets as Jin led 6-1, 3-2 in her match at # 4, while Yu was ahead 6-2 and 2-1 at # 5 Katie Fleischman ’23 is now 4-0 in the 2021 NCAA tournament, taking two wins in both the second and third rounds Doubles: # 1: Yeung / Fleischman (WES) beats. Kern / Matsunaga (LIN) 8-2

# 2: Yu / Goldberg (WES) beats. Haley and Taryn Fujimori (LIN) 8-2

# 3: Almy / Tran (WES) beats. Flakes / Wong (LIN) 8-1 Singles: # 1: Yeung (WES) beats. Core (LIN) 6-1, 6-2

# 2: Fleischman (WES) beats. T. Fujimori (LIN) 6-2, 6-1

# 3: Matsunaga (LIN) led Almy (WES) 6-4, 1-2 unfinished

# 4: Jin (WES) led H. Fujimori (LIN) 6-1, 3-2 unfinished

# 5: Yu (WES) led Wong (LIN) 6-2, 2-1 unfinished

# 6: Goldberg (WES) led Flakes (LIN) 6-2, 3-0 unfinished Venia Yeung ’22 took two wins to put her 10-1 all-time in NCAA Tournament appearances, including a spotless 7-0 record in doubles NEXT ONE: Wesleyan’s quarter-final opponent is either No. 24 Denison or No. 15 Washington & Lee, as the two sides meet tomorrow in the NCAA third round. Wesleyan is 1-0 all-time against Denison (only meeting came back in 2017) while a match against Washington & Lee would be the first all-time meeting.







