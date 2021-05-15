Junior hockey: General practitioner takes over ownership of Grand Forks Border Bruins – Okanagan





A junior hockey team with a striking name in BCs Southern Interior has a new owner: a general practitioner. This week, the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League announced that the Grand Forks Border Bruins had been sold to local physician Dr. Mark Szynkaruk. The junior B team was previously owned by the Grand Forks Border Bruins Association community. Read more: Junior hockey: Kelowna Rockets closes the short season with a victory over Victoria Royals We were delighted to welcome Dr. Szynkaruk to the KIJHL and are excited about his plans for the franchise, said KIJHL Commissioner Jeff Dubois. We were also deeply grateful for the efforts of the executive and the members of the Border Bruins association, who have been great stewards for the club for many years. Story continues below advertisement According to the competition, Szynkaruk, from Komoka, Ont., Moved to Grand Forks in 2017 and took over the family practice a year later. Over time, he became interested in the local junior team and felt that private ownership could make the team more competitive.















According to the KIJHL, the Border Bruins have been the only uninterrupted members of the leagues since joining in 1969. It comes with a tremendous amount of pride to be involved in something that has been running successfully for so long, Szynkaruk said. The team means a lot to the community so as someone who is immersed in the wellbeing of people in the city, I think this investment to make the on-ice product the best it can be in junior-B is great to be a part of to make. Story continues below advertisement Read more: BCHL withdraws from the Canadian Junior Hockey League without explanation Szynkaruk says he plans to reinvest all profits in the team for further success. Once players see how much investment is going to go into them, not just on the ice, but off it, I think they were going to attract really good players, Szynkaruk said.















He added that any player who graduates from high school is expected to take at least one course at a university or nearby Selkirk College, with tuition paid by the organization. Read more: Coronavirus: Junior hockey league in BC cancels regular season playoffs Story continues below advertisement We want to bring in the best players and people, Szynkaruk said. We want to develop them and get them down the pipeline, whether that’s going to the NCAA or junior-A; that is the vision I set out.















