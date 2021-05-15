Can “table tennis diplomacy” bring the United States and China back together?

A woman holds two belts: US President Richard Nixon on the left and Mao Zedong, the then leader of China, on the right. AP image

Yellow, purple and green spheres sparkle along the edge of the gym. In the middle are two table tennis tables. Encouraged by a group of enthusiastic children, American and Chinese players chase a ping-pong ball across the net. The teams play in blue and red shirts, but they are mixed.

One viewer joked that if the Americans had to play against the Chinese, they would have been totally destroyed. That is not the intention, because friendly parties want to commemorate how the sympathetic game of table tennis fueled relations between the two countries fifty years ago.

Table tennis museum

In detail, the photos, medals and table tennis rackets in the Ping Pong Museum in Shanghai mark the beginning of mutual relationships. Or: “How did the small ball get the big ball”, as the then Chinese Prime Minister Zhou Enlai described it.

At the end of the World Table Tennis Championships in Japan, in April 1971, the Chinese team invited American players to visit China. The visit began on April 10 and lasted for eight days, during which the players trained together, visited tourist attractions and often posed with Prime Minister Chu. It was the first time since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949 that a group of Americans had been guests in China.

The photos show what should have been a grueling journey as the US players visited Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou within a week. At Shanghai Airport, the group stands in front of a statue of Mao Zedong. An American is holding a poster depicting the Great Funeral Man.

Paddle power

Ping pong has brought the West closer to anonymous communist China. A year later, US President Nixon visited Chu Enlai, and Henry Kissinger followed suit and talks began, which culminated in formal diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1979.

“Happy Ping Pong” is written on a sign next to the table tennis tables. A screen in the museum lobby says “Friendship First, Match Second”. The ‘Paddle powerAccording to the Chinese, tennis power is the best way to melt frozen relationships – and make China excel at table tennis too. Over the decades, each lamp has been used to commemorate table tennis diplomacy and to show off a different delegation of American table tennis players across China.

The first-hour players received the official title “Witnesses to Table Tennis Diplomacy”. Before the younger generation starts their social media sites, witnesses are called to the stage. Amid the dramatic music, fit seniors receive bags with a commemorative medal the size of a breakfast plate and ping-pong cartons. The Americans, prevented by the epidemic, are represented by US Consul General James Heller.

Chinese Ambassador to Washington, Cui Tiankai, said in a video message that human relations have always been the lubricant in the relationship between China and the United States. And he believes that the fact that that relationship is now under severe strain is not China’s fault. Some on the American side are obsessed with ideological bias and Total zero-Think, keep creating obstacles to our human exchange. “

Among the compliments, the ambassador’s criticism makes it clear that the time is too far.

Heartband

It’s not as black and white as it was in 1971. Americans and Chinese know more about each other’s country than they knew then. Interests are intertwined, connections are more intense, problems that stand in the way of a warm relationship are more complex and concrete. In 1971, in a divided world, China was an ally of the Soviet Union, the American enemy. Now China itself is the enemy, and it is much stronger than it was then. What is the power of a “paddle”?

Smiling, the American spooned Heller some compliments into the crowded room. Coy’s contribution was even fiercer – possibly because US politicians suggested last week that the United States could boycott the Beijing Olympics in February 2022 in protest against human rights violations in China.

Fifty years ago, getting opponents to play a sports game to discuss political issues had proved successful. Later the strategy was also pulled out of the closet – also this summer at the controversial football tournament in Qatar. After all, anyone who supports the boycott cannot change anything, as they say.

No policy

China – always ready for a table tennis match – puts the ball in the hands of Americans. “We hope the US will remove the obstacles as soon as possible so that exchanges and cooperation can resume,” said Cui. But Beijing is not saying its plans to remove obstacles from the Chinese side. Partly because of the epidemic, the Chinese borders are closed to foreigners. It may reopen its doors to Olympic athletes next year, but it will take a long time.

In the Ping Pong Museum, a ping-pong ball bounces over the tables. Politics is far from here and still fun. Players happily wave their paddles – the Chinese players are clearly holding back.