Lakers top Pacers, get closer to avoiding a play-in tournament





The Los Angeles Lakers must win both of the remaining regular season games to stay out of the play-in tournament. On Saturday they were halfway through. Playing with Anthony Davis, Dennis Schroder and LeBron James who were all out for different reasons, the Lakers led the Indiana Pacers 122-115. It’s the first time in ages that the Lakers have made their big players healthy enough to speak for a longer period of time, and they needed it just as much as victory. Davis, who has been dealing with tightness in the groin for the last few games, looked great. He led the team in points (28) and minutes (35), but got a nice assist from James, who made his return after missing six games with more ankle pain. He played for 28 minutes and scored 24 points, and really picked things up in the last few minutes of the game. All Lakers starters scored double digits. After the game, James said he was in a bit of pain, but he expected it. He didn’t seem to be bothered by his ankle at all, which was what the Lakers needed. LeBron James and Anthony Davis helped the Lakers win against the Pacers they had to have. (AP photo / Doug McSchooler) Lakers finally healthy at the perfect time It was essentially the perfect game for the Lakers to play right now. The Pacers were without Domantas Sabonis and several others, and they are playing for placement in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. The Lakers, in a must-win situation, had all of their boys back and (presumably) healthy, for the first time in ages, but that means they needed some fine-tuning. The Pacers without Sabonis weren’t toothless Caris LeVert and JaKarr Sampson both had great games, but they are the perfect team for the freshly healthy Lakers to play to get their feet back under them as a unit. The Lakers never walked away with it. After every 5-10 point lead they had, the Pacers kept coming back and especially troubled them in the fourth quarter. They had a 14-point lead with 10 minutes to go, but it had dropped to just three by three minutes. Then LeBron took charge. He hit three consecutive shots, one of which was his first three-pointer of the game to give the Lakers a little breathing room before the final buzzer sounded. Story continues At this point, the Lakers have only part of their fate in hand. They have to beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday to get that number 6, but the Portland Trail Blazers also have to lose to the Denver Nuggets. If both things happen, the Lakers will avoid the play-in tournament. If not, they play for a shot at the actual playoffs. But on Saturday, the Lakers did everything they could. More from Yahoo Sports:

