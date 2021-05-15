



The Ummagawd Cricket FPV Moongoat 5 “Frame Kit is specially designed for the DJI HD system (and Caddx Vista). The Moongoat frame is extremely versatile while maintaining a balanced center of gravity for solid performance that just feels great for flying. be set up with a GoPro upfront, rear-facing GoPro outback, DJI digital HD video or analog, 30×30 stack or 20×20 … this frame has a pre-meditated way to mount your gear without sacrificing performance. have adjustable mounting for both 30×30 and 20×20 electronics, simply slide along the slot as needed to fit any electronics. The Moongoat is the culmination of a year of R&D with a bar so high that only someone flying backwards can reach it. Whether you’re trying to be the best pilot in the world or just enjoying the art of flying, one thing’s for sure … you don’t want to worry about whether or not your frame will survive. To do. Your mindset should be … SEND FULL! A custom-fit Class 12.9 shoulder bolt holds the arms in place while fastening them together to prevent rotation. This mounting method maintains incredible strength, 1 bolt arm swaps, and keeps the center section wide open to mount a variety of electronics without sharing hardware. From the custom shoulder bolts and spacers (made to our standards) to shortened arms and encapsulated in-camera cage, this frame is built to take a beating! VIDEO: Building the Monngoat! FPV drone construction video! Cricket’s new frame with DJI Air Unit! Characteristics Kevlar battery straps to securely attach those batteries to your Ummagrip, with an additional D-ring that allows it to be mounted directly over the rear spacer.

Notches in the top plate (above the rear set of spacers) help capture the D-rings and prevent further slipping.

Front and rear stacking locations allow you to select the best mounting option for the right balance.

Compression nut installed in the top plate for aftermarket 3D printed fixings and accessories.

Ummagrip battery pad die cut to fit the cartridge in the top plate.

Designed in collaboration with Cricket FP by The Ummagawd Company

Compatible with analog FPV (use 20mm or smaller ‘micro’ cams)

Compatible with 3D printed GoPro camera mount (front and rear)

Super STRONG 12.9 degree shoulder bolt center pins

Access to components within 5 bolts

Mounting DJI systems (center or rear)

Countersunk bolts for a sleek look Specifications Mounting patterns: 30×30 and 20×20 adjustable mounting slots (center and back)

Plate thickness: 2.5mm (excluding arms)

Weight: 110g (with hardware)

Motor mount: 16×16

Hardware color: black

Thickness arms: 5 mm

Size: 5 “ Includes 1 x 5 inch Ummagawd Moongoat Frame Kit

1 x Ummagrip battery pad

2 x battery straps

1 x hardware kit







