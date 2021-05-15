WVU football is reaching new heights academically, graduating six this weekend

It is graduation weekend in the University City and the WVU football program will have six players put on their caps and gowns this weekend.

Three will complete their undergraduate degrees, while the other three, Osman Kamara, Sean Mahone and Kyle Poland, will graduate with their masters.

During her six years in Morgantown, Brittany ODell, assistant athletics director for student athlete development, has seen the football program reach new heights academically.

In the past three years, we had a 100% success rate. Our players outperform in class with the same level of enthusiasm and effort as they have on the field, frankly, ODell said.

At the end of this spring semester, 70 players have earned a 3.0 GPA or higher.

That’s a huge amount of guys enrolling in our culture and what we stand for, ODell said. I think our increase in GPA is frankly very impressive. I think the players have really been as successful as they have been because the level of following and following my team and providing that academic support has been helpful to my staff, myself and our players.

The academic staff has a total of 8 members, including ODell. Their job is to work directly with the student athletes to ensure they excel in the classroom. From academic meetings, reading room, tutoring, grading tracking and sending progress reports, ODell and her staff guide the student athletes every step of the way in the pursuit of their future goals.

Her and her employees make sure we complete our assignments on time and do all of our work, Kamara said. They communicate very well with our coaches to make sure they know our schedules and our duties that we need to compete. The numbers speak for themselves: she has had three years of full graduation.

Kamara received his bachelor’s degree in sports management last year and will graduate on Sunday with a master’s degree in business administration and administration. His father taught him the importance of education and the doors it could open at an early age, so he pursued his master’s degree as a way to turn his love of sports into a career.

They tell you to choose what you love to do and I have always enjoyed being around sports. I’ve also been a great management staff, I love being in charge of what’s going on, so what better way than being in the administration, Kamara said. My ultimate goal is to be the main man one day, I want to be like (WVU Director of Athletics) Shane Lyons. So I’m taking every step to get there.

Education really hit it off for Kamara during his freshman year in college as he realized that playing in the NFL might not be the way for him. Mahone, who is also graduating with his MBA, had the same realization.

I didn’t even think about getting my masters after graduating last year, but with COVID I could get another year and I knew I needed to take advantage of this opportunity, Mahone said. With how competitive the world is today with education, I knew I had to take advantage of it because not everyone has this opportunity. Football won’t last forever, so having that master’s degree will help me in the real world with my career.

Mahone will use his additional year of eligibility awarded by the NCAA and run for another season in Gold and Blue. He said he is currently working with ODell and her staff on his continued education opportunity while he plays for another season.

Here’s how ODell described the six WVU football graduates:

Osman Kamara, MBA: He is the most dedicated, respectful and responsible. The sky is the limit for him. He is the epitome of a student athlete. He came in and took advantage of all the resources we provided. He bought it completely and he is leaving here with his master’s degree in business, which is huge. I can’t say enough about him and everything he’s done to get himself in the position he’s in. He is a rising star.

Sean Mahone, MBA: Sean is a bit quiet and keeps to himself, but he’s walking the straight path and doing everything he has to do. He is on time for all meetings, he is never late to study the hall, he goes to all classes. He does everything we ask of him in class. I couldn’t be more proud of him when he graduates with his masters.

Kyle Poland, masters in sports management: he has just become a father and he is leaving with his bachelor and master in sports management. He did an internship with our sports manager in football Keli Zinn and I know she is so enthusiastic about him. He has taken full advantage of every opportunity presented and has placed himself in a position to be very successful when he leaves WVU. We are very proud of him.

Jarett Doege, Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing: He came in as a transfer and had some courses we got to get him here and stay on track. We are so proud of what he has achieved and he has already been admitted to a master’s degree in sports coaching.

Jake Abbott, bachelor’s degree in marketing: he’s another one who has done everything we asked. He came in pretty early and had a compulsory reading room as a freshman and quickly proved he could get out and do whatever he needed. He didn’t need much supervision, he was very disciplined and respectful.

Josh Chandler-Semedo, Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing: He is currently applying for his MBA and we hope to hear soon if he will be accepted. I think Josh would tell you that he has faced setbacks in life and that he went through it and came out on top. We are really proud of everything he has overcome. I see him as a leader with our other players on the team. It’s great to see how mature he has been over the past four years and how he asserts himself in situations where he needs a mentor.

It will be an emotional weekend for all graduates here on the WVU campus as they close an important chapter in their lives. For ODell, watching those college athletes turn their tassels and get that degree is the exact reason she left Florida for six years to come to Mountain State.

It’s the most rewarding part of my job. When I see them walking across the stage, it’s such an emotional time. You see these players who come in at 18 and have completely wide eyes. Some of them lack those skills to be successful, so you work with them at such a young age to become young men and navigate this new world, ODell said. Then you see them grow up and leave here with a degree, if not two, and it is so incredibly rewarding to know that when they go through that stage, they will leave here with a degree that no one can ever take from them and experiences that they will undergo on for success.