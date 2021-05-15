Goalkeeper Cavallini thinks her last name still resonates with hockey fans in St. Louis | Hockey





I thought being a goalie was the coolest thing ever and it was so much fun to stop the guys, she said, so I was pretty addicted from then on, begging my coaches to play goalkeeper. I’ve been lucky enough to be embraced in the hockey community and gender doesn’t matter. I have been able to compete with the boys. She still does, from time to time. When she lived and trained in Madison, Wisconsin, she sometimes competed against NHL players who lived in the area when they came home in the summer. It’s always pretty funny at first when I start seeing new guys, she said. They don’t know how hard to shoot. You can tell when they start to amplify it and make it easier to shoot at me. It’s fun. It is cool. With the help of a stipend from USA Hockey and Aidans’ job as a financial advisor to Morgan Stanley, Cavallini is able to devote himself full-time to training. She’s on the ice at Centene four days a week for about 90 minutes, working with goalkeeper coach Jason Power, with more time spent training outside the ice. Next week she will be leaving for Chicago to skate with some of her teammates from the national team, followed by the first practice camp for the Olympic team in 2022. If she does something with that, she will go to a residence camp in Blaine from October to January, Minnesota. The goal of the PWHPA is to establish a sustainable women’s competition that pays a living wage. The group was formed after the Canadian Womens Hockey League, where Cavallini played one season, closed in 2019. Cavallini had a great time playing for Calgary, which won the championship, but she thinks she lost money during the season. The six-team NHWL, which played a two-week season this year due to COVID, will double its salary limit to $ 300,000 per team next season, but the PWHPA is trying to rack up something better.

