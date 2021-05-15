Inflation Fear is turning TIPS into a $ 1.6 trillion market to watch

The US is on the cusp of selling 10-year inflation-linked debt next week, keeping the spotlight on a corner of the bond market that has rarely received so much attention in the near a quarter of a century since its debut.

Heightened fears about the risk of furious consumer price increases as the boom in growth prompts investors of all levels to seek cover in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, a market that has grown to $ 1.6 trillion. Traders are talking about newcomers like retail buyers and global macro strategists – what the veterans call the “tourist crowd.” Cash also flows to the largest traded exchange fund for TIPS, some of the rabid demand that causes inflation expectations for the next half-decade to a peak in 16 years.

It all adds up until a head-spinning piece for inflation traders. They say they have been caught off guard by the eruption of activity, and that the speed at which last year’s pandemic-induced recession is giving way in some to 1970s-level fears about out-of-control inflation. Chris McReynolds of Barclays Plc compares the volatility of TIPS prices to “watching table tennis while sitting in the center of the table”.

Aside from questions about whether TIPS are By exaggerating inflationary pressures, traders see opportunities at a time when forecasts for some key data, including consumer prices, are far out of line with actual measurements. Gang Hu, at hedge fund WinShore Capital Partners, says he has seen many traders exit TIPS positions for much of this year as market-based inflation expectations climbed. He says Thursday’s $ 13 billion auction of inflation-linked debt will be seen as an important gauge of investor appetite and a possible opportunity for some to rejoin.

“Nobody really has a good idea where short-term inflation sprints are going, and it has thrown everyone out of their game,” said Hu, a managing partner at the New York-based fund. “There is a lot of noise in the recent prints and this is not over yet. No one can be sure what the next two or three prints will yield. “

Fed test

That is driving volatility in an area of ​​the bond market that typically hasn’t seen such activity, with volumes fluctuating from week to week as above estimated inflation numbers test the Federal Reserve’s numbers. often repeated message that the pressure is likely to be temporary.

For the past week, the inflation outlook is for five years, or draw rate, up to 2.82%, the highest since 2005, after a larger than expected increase of consumer prices for April. Nominal yields on 10-year Treasury bonds hit their highest in more than a month this week.

Bond signals have a broad impact on all markets. Shares fell the most since February following inflation data when traders pushed forward the timing for when they expect the Fed to hike rates, and a measure of consumer confidence dropped unexpectedly this week. Fear of inflation also drives one flurry of corporate emissions.

Transient or not, signs of inflation are stirring the asset markets

“We’ve clearly been through a lot in this part of the market over the past 14 months – going from ‘Wow, this pandemic is deflationary’ to ‘Oops, there’s inflation,’” said McReynolds, head of US inflation trade at Barclays in New York. “What’s different in this episode is the insane volatility, where investors love to hate TIPs, hate them again. We will probably stay here for at least a few years,” with increased volatility around the publication of consumer price data.

For much of its existence, the TIPS market has been largely bearish – where traders were skeptical about the sustainability of any substantial price gains that emerged. The few times when expectations ripped out, they always backed out.

2008 review

An example: in the leaduntil the financial crisis of 2008, when the 5-year draw rate shot until 2.73% amid a housing boom and rising oil prices. But the rate soon fell and has remained largely below that level ever since.

The New York Fed announced this on Thursday plan to reduce the number of TIPS it will buy in the coming month. That adjustment, along with the aforementioned Treasury’s plan to ramp up auctions of TIPS in the coming quarters can help alleviate short-term securities shortage.

For WinShore’s Hu, which trades global inflation-protected securities, next week’s auction is an event you should check out. The latest TIPS auction, op April 22 was a sale of 5-year securities for which investor demand has been strongest since 2019.

Hu says many traders are likely “waiting to see if they can buy something cheap” and are currently trading zigzagging – TIPS when buying draw interest rates narrow and sell when inflation expectations rise.

“We’re stuck in negative inflation feedback, and we could easily have inflation of 4% -5% in a year, far more than the market is charging,” he said. “We have to throw all our forecasting models out the window for the next three to six months.”

What to watch

Economic calendar: May 17: Empire production; NAHB housing data; TIC is flowing May 18: Building permits; housing begins May 19: MBA mortgage applications; Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee May 20: Philadelphia Fed business outlook; unemployment claims; Longer consumer comfort; leading index May 21: Markit US PMIs; existing home sales

Fed calendar: May 17: Vice Chairman Richard Clarida; Clarida with Raphael Bostic from Atlanta Fed May 18: Robert Kaplan of the Dallas Fed May 19: James Bullard of St. Louis Fed; Bostic interviewed at Businessweek / Bloomberg event; FOMC minutes

Auction schedule: May 17: 13, 26 week bills May 18: bills for 52 weeks; 42 days of cash management accounts May 19: bonds with a term of 20 years May 20: 4, 8 week bills; TIPS for 10 year reopening

