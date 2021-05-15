Seattle Storm kicks off 2021 title defense with a win over the Las Vegas Aces





The 2020 WNBA champion Seattle Storm went to court on Saturday to kick off the 2021 campaign and they began their title defense the same way they won it to finish last season – against the Las Vegas Aces. Before that action started, there was a small piece of things to be arranged. Seattle and the 1,031 fans in attendance enjoyed seeing the 2020 Championship banner unveiled when the team received their Championship rings! After the ceremony, it was good for the action. Las Vegas jumped out to an early 7-0 lead, but the good feeling for the Aces didn’t last. Seattle got the attack going and got back into the game quickly. Seattle took the 27-26 lead after the first quarter and never looked back from there. Sue Bird and Co. put the defensive clamps on the Aces, keeping Las Vegas at just 14 points in the second quarter and taking a 49-40 lead in the locker room. Seattle opened the locks in the second half, started the third quarter with a 9-0 run to extend its lead to 19. Las Vegas would try to make a comeback, but Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart kept the lead well under Seattle’s control. Brid closed the evening with 11 points and 8 assists. Breanna Stewart had 28 points and 13 rebounds, while Jewell Loyd scored 22 points. Final Score Seattle Storm, 97 – Las Vegas Aces, 83 The good: Seattle shot out lights. The Storm shot 50.7% of the field, including 44.4% from deep. Bird and Stewarrt combined six of the team’s 12 created threes. On the other hand, the defense kept Las Vegas at only 25% of its depth. The team also had 23 assists on 37 bins made. The ball movement was on point. The bad: While the ball movement was great, the ball control could have been better. Seattle had eleven sales, while Las Vegas had only six. Ball control must be cleared. Seattle also had an injury late. With 6:27 left to play, Bird hit his knees as he drove to the edge and fell to the ground with a noticeable amount of pain. She stumbled off the field, but would fall back to the ground a few minutes later. The injury was to the same knee that she had bruised last season and that she had arthroscopic surgery on in 2019. Bird’s injury history, particularly to that same knee, makes this one for Seattle to be sure to keep an eye on. Highlight: When Bird returned to court, she made sure to impress. With 1:28 left in the game, Bird hit the Aces with a dagger from the corner. Stat of the night: The Storm surpassed the Aces 38-27, and much of that was due to attacker Breanna Stewart. Stewart got 13 rebounds en route to a double-double. Next one:Seattle will return to court on Tuesday, May 18 for a rematch with the Aces. Tipoff takes place at 7 p.m. at the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. Seattle will call Angel of the Winds Arena home while their normal home, Climate Pledge Arena, continues the renovation process.







