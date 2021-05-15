No other league can compete with IPL, it’s on a different level: Wahab Riaz | Cricket News





Wahab Riaz (Getty Images) LAHORE: Pakistani pacemaker Wahab Riaz has said that the Indian Premier League (IPL) is on a different level and no other league in the world can compete with it.

He also said that the best international players make their presence felt in the IPL and therefore it cannot be compared to Pakistani Super League (PSL).

“IPL is a league where all the top international players come to play. You can’t compare IPL with PSL, I believe IPL is on a different level. Their obligations, the way they run things, communicate things, the way they play the players,” that’s completely different, ”said Riaz Cricket Pakistan’s official YouTube channel.

“I don’t think a league can compete with the IPL, but if there is a league behind it, it has to be the PSL. The competition in Pakistan has proven it,” he added.

However, the pacemaker went on to praise the bowling standards in the PSL and complimented the entire bowling attack in the league.

“The standards of bowling are quite high in the PSL. The kind of bowlers you get in the PSL you don’t find in other leagues, not even in the IPL. That’s why PSL doesn’t have many high scoring games. Attacks at PSL are the best. in the world, ”said Riaz.

On May 4, the IPL Governing Council (GC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unanimously decided in an emergency meeting to postpone the IPL 2021 season. The BCCI would now like to enter the September window for the T20 World Cup to close the competition.

On the downside it is PCB and the six franchise owners limited themselves further UAE as the preferred venue for PSL’s remaining 20 games.

PSL six was delayed after a series of COVID-19 cases were reported in March this year. The tournament will now resume in June and the final is scheduled for June 20. FacebookTwitterLinkedinE-mail

