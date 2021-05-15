Can weddings, sports continue? , Singapore News & Top Stories

GOING OUT AND LEISURE

Q: Are members of the same household allowed to go out in groups of more than two people?

A: Yes, family members who live together can go out as one group to do essential activities, such as going to school or for a medical appointment.

They can also go out together as a family unit to care for their elderly relatives, such as their grandparents, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post yesterday.

For groceries, however, he said they should try to keep this for two family members, to minimize the family’s exposure to the virus.

The Department of Health said it recognizes that there may be situations where members of the same household may need to travel in groups larger than two, especially those with young children or elderly parents. So it is ready to be flexible in implementing the general rule for such bona fide cases.

However, households are urged to adhere to the prevailing group size limits in public institutions and locations as much as possible.

Q: Can my parents continue to come to my house to take care of my children and can I send my children to their house?

A: Yes, you can continue to do that, said Mr Ong.

He added that families who need childcare support can persuade grandparents to help, but stick to a maximum of two visitors per household per day.

Parents can also send their kids to their grandparents without worrying about the visitor limit, he added. People should continue to limit their total number of social gatherings to no more than two per day, whether it be for another household or meeting friends and family members in a public place.

Q: My wedding will be held today, the first day the new rules take effect. It’s too late to make last minute arrangements. Will it still be allowed to continue?

A: A special exception is made for wedding receptions that take place today. However, this is subject to the conditions that a maximum of 100 visitors are allowed and that all unvaccinated visitors must be tested prior to the event.

Q: Are there any changes to the solemnization guidelines if this happens at the marriage registry building?

A: A maximum of 10 people, including the bride and groom, are allowed for solemnisations at the premises of the Register of Marriage and the Register of Muslim Marriage.

For solemnizations held in a place of residence, a maximum of 10 people, including the bride and groom, are allowed. This number does not include the solemniser and sellers.

For solo competitions at other locations, the capacity limit is 100 people, or the safe capacity of the location, whichever is the lower.

This is a decrease from the previous limit of 250 people. If there are between 51 and 100 attendees, pre-event testing is required for all unvaccinated attendees.

Q: Will there be a limit to hair treatments, such as hair treatments that can take a few hours?

A: There is no time limit for hair treatments, but masks must be worn by clients and staff at all times.

Clients can enter the property only 10 minutes before the start of their appointment session and are not allowed to mingle with other clients or staff. All safe control measures must be strictly adhered to.

SPORT

Question: Can I go cycling, swimming or running?

A: Yes, you can swim outdoors alone or in a group of no more than two people, including yourself. The same rule applies to running and cycling.

Q: Can I exercise with my family outside if there are more than two of us, such as taking a walk in the park together?

A: Yes, that’s possible. However, you should split into pairs and keep a safe distance between individuals (2 m) and different groups (3 m) during training.

Q: Will indoor sports halls still be open for matches between two people only?

A: Indoor facilities, including gyms, fitness studios, gymnasiums, indoor pools and squash courts, will remain closed from May 8 to June 13 unless they only offer low-intensity physical activities where participants and instructors can be masked at all times.

There will also be no sharing or provision of common equipment.

Some examples of these activities are yoga, pilates and taiji.

Q: Are there still outdoor sports programs and classes for large groups?

A: Yes, but the activity should be of a low intensity, always wearing a mask. Multiple groups of two may participate, but there is a capacity limit of 30 participants or a venue capacity limit, whichever is the lower. The groups should not mix and should be 3 meters apart.

If the activity is of high intensity requiring masks to be removed, only two people, including the instructor or coach, are allowed. Multiple groups of two are not allowed.

Q: Can I still play sports such as badminton, basketball and table tennis?

A: Yes, but only in a group of no more than two people (that is, two individuals playing against each other). Masks should be worn at all times when playing indoors, although they can be removed during strenuous outdoor activities.

SCHOOLS

Q: Are students allowed to eat in the cafeteria, as dining is not allowed?

A: Yes, you can, but schools will enforce a fixed seating plan during the break with a gap of 1 meter, without mixing.

OTHERS

Q: Employers must ensure that no more than 50 percent of employees who can work from home return to the workplace at any time – is this still true?

A: No. Safe control measures in the workplace are being tightened up. Employers must ensure that all employees who can work from home do so. Previously, up to 50 percent of employees who can work from home could be in the workplace at any time.

Q: Are photo shoots / productions with more than two people allowed?

A: From today through June 13, media content production companies can continue with the default setting of up to 15 crew or on-site talents, including no more than 10 on-screen talents to be exposed as needed. All productions must not have an audience on site and a safe distance of 1 meter must be strictly observed at all times.

The guidelines also apply to photo shoots.

Q: Can renovation work on homes and construction projects continue from May 16 to June 13?

A: Yes, they are allowed. However, if there are people living in the household where the works or services are performed, no more than two employees per day should be allowed.