Sports
Finally back together, Brooklyn Nets ‘Big 3’ takes down Chicago Bulls, eye postseason run
NEW YORK – As the regular season draws to a close and the playoff picture becomes increasingly clear, the Big Three of the Nets were able to play together for the eighth time this season on Saturday afternoon. After a slow start, the Nets beat the Bulls 105-91 and are one step closer to securing the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.
“I think our mindset,” Harden said after the game, “is that it’s time to win. At this point it’s all it takes.”
For the first time since February 13, Harden, Durant and Irving all started – alongside Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown. Harden finished with five points, five rebounds and seven assists. Durant added 12 points – shot 4-of-17 from the field – and had nine rebounds and six assists. Kyrie Irving led the Nets with 22 points and 2 rebounds in 30 minutes of play.
Durant said he didn’t find it challenging for him to find a rhythm with Harden and Irving.
“We’ve all been playing the game for a while, so I feel like we can adapt and adapt as time goes on,” said Durant. “Injuries kept us from playing together, but mentally we were always locked up trying to find different ways to play. Our voices were loud on the couch when we got hurt. Boys were always talking in the movie room.
“Boys just play for minutes now. But we were always in constant communication with each other trying to find the best way to play.”
At first, it took the Nets a while to figure out the best way to play. Even with the Nets’ Big 3 on the ground, the Bulls jumped to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter.
Irving – who declined to answer questions about the game and instead focused on discussing the violence between Israel and Palestine – held the team afloat, with 13 points in the first quarter. The Nets were able to build a 10-point lead at half-time.
“We woke up,” said Harden. “It was a one hour game. We will need that trust from everyone tomorrow and then go into the postseason.”
With the victory over the Bulls, the Nets rank as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, with the Philadelphia 76ers already hitting the No. 1 seed. The Nets will now watch to see what happens between the Miami Heat and the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.
A loss in Milwaukee would bring in the number 2 seed for the Nets. A win in Bucks would force the Nets to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night to secure the No. 2 seed. The outcome of Saturday night’s Heat-Bucks game doesn’t just affect seeding – it also affects who the Nets make available to play against the Cavaliers on Sunday.
Durant said while he expects to play on Sunday, the outcome of the Bucks game could affect that.
“We want to finish the season, so I’m sure we’ll all watch that game and see what happens,” said Durant. Just for the rhythm and just to get back on the field, I want to play. But we’ll see what happens tonight. ‘
Steve Nash added that he will be watching the game between the Bucks and the Heat, but added that the Nets are competing for the second seed.
“We only have one game to win,” said Nash. “We set our own destiny when it comes to sowing. If we can win that game, it is much better to be the second seed. It is a small advantage that we can create.”
