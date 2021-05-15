Cricket-based edible cutlery and protein bars win awards for young entrepreneurs in S’pore, Singapore News & Top Stories





SINGAPORE – He may be 20, but Mr. Gavriel Tan is already a budding entrepreneur, who has started a company that converts insects into food for human consumption. Altimate Nutrition, which he co-founded, is the first company in Singapore to tap into the insect world in this way. The startup aims to alleviate important social problems such as food insecurity, climate change and hunger. The company has already used flour from fried freeze-dried crickets to make protein bars that are now pending approval by the Singapore Food Agency. Meanwhile, it cooperates with foreign distributors in countries such as Malaysia. “We expect to develop and launch new flavors for our protein bars and introduce other insect species such as mealworms. Most insects are actually safe to eat and contain even more nutrients and are much more sustainable,” said Tan. The student with a double degree in biotech and business and entrepreneurship from Republic Polytechnic co-founded the start-up when he participated in the exclusive entrepreneurship immersion program in his poly. On Friday (May 14), he received the gold award in the post-secondary education category at the National Youth Entrepreneurship Awards (NYEA) 2021, held at the Singapore Discovery Center. The award ceremony was jointly organized by Action Community for Entrepreneurship (Ace), vzw * SCAPE and EDGE, Ace’s youth division. A total of eight awards were presented in four categories: Post-secondary, University and Open, Impact Entrepreneur of the Year and * SCAPE Most Innovative Entrepreneur. Mr. Sean Neo, 27, co-founder of Crunch Cutlery, received the bronze award in the university and open category. The supply chain management student at the Singapore University of Social Sciences has been advocating sustainability for years. Crunch Cutlery aims to solve the problems of plastic waste and poor urban nutrition by encouraging people to eat their cutlery with their regular meals. The first product – crunch spoons – is made from wheat flour, chia seeds, buckwheat, coconut flour, chickpeas, psyllium husks, brown sugar, salt and emulco. Crunch spoons are currently used in dessert stores such as Acai Affair and Cornercove. Crunch Cutlery is also looking to partner with event and catering services such as Grain and Fairmont hotel, said Mr. Neo. “For these events, we will provide sweet or savory spoons for snacks or even as door gifts. We are also looking to expand our products into food delivery services,” he added.

Spoon-shaped cookies made with superfoods like flaxseeds and chia seeds by CrunchCutlery. PHOTO: CRUNCH CUTLERY Minister of Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth, Ms. Low Yen Ling, who presented the awards, said young entrepreneurs are being tested in troubled times stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic. “Obstacles abound in an unpredictable environment that challenge their creativity, innovation and ability to thrive,” she added. Ace CEO Mr. Dominic Ang said: “We have received a very strong field of participants this year amid the backdrop of the global pandemic. The jury panel had a hard time identifying the winners, a testament to the resilience of our young people. . “







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos