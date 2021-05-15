After a year away from football, Quinn Meinerz was excited to start his Broncos career on the field





“Right now, I’m just focused on learning the script,” said Meinerz. “That’s crucial, and not just learning from one position. So, yes, I definitely try to learn from both guards and from the center. As an inside offensive lineman, you are expected to know all three positions, so you And it not only adds value to myself as a player, but it adds value to the team where I can gain that confidence to play all three positions. ” Given that reality, Meinerz said he is not focused on possibly pushing for a starting role, but simply learning the position, trusting as a teammate, and contributing when needed. “That’s something to think about that is a bit selfish at the moment,” Meinerz said. “I have to get myself to that level of where the vets are and can contribute. So it’s not really, ‘Hey, I want to be a starter.’ It’s, “Hey, I want to be able to contribute to this team and help them win.” When it comes down to when the veterans get here, I also want to be a great practice partner for them to help them improve their craft. So something like that isn’t really on the radar right now. day. You can’t worry about things like that. “ When the team reunites its rookies with the veterans later during the offseason schedule, it can still be quite easy to see Meinerz from afar on the practice field, even without seeing his No. 77 jersey. While Meinerz warms up during practice, he usually pulls his jersey up a bit to try to cool down. It’s something fans saw during Senior Bowl week, and with the added difficulty that Denver’s elevation brings, his “Let the belly breathe” mantra is likely to linger as long as it doesn’t become a distraction, he said Saturday. “The main goal behind that is that when I start to get warm and I start to breathe quite heavily, I have to roll up the jersey,” said Meinerz. “As you can see, the jersey is a bit snug. But it just happens by itself.”

