No. 10 Women’s Tennis Challenges No. 7, Florida State in Sweet Sixteen

ORLANDO, Fla. For the second time in the past three seasons and the seventh time in program history, the Texas A&M 10-place women’s tennis team prepares for a round of 16 matchup in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships, while the Aggies take the No. 7-seeded Florida State Seminoles in a 12-hour first serve (CT) on Sundays from the USTA National Campus Collegiate Complex.

Fans interested in watching the game on Sunday afternoon, as well as all the games in the NCAA Tennis Championships, are encouraged to click here to download the TennisONE app. In partnership with the NCAA, TennisONE provides live streaming and scores of every game on the USTA National Campus.

The Aggies are excited and ready to compete against a very good Florida state team on Sunday, said head coach Mark Weaver. There is a lot of excitement in the air, and you can really tell from the girls’ faces during our workouts. We have been competing at a very high level since we arrived in Orlando, and I look forward to seeing the competitive spirit translate into the games in practice. The USTA National Campus is a state-of-the-art facility and the NCAA has done a spectacular job getting things ready for Sweet 16. Our team can’t wait to get things going.

In a year like no other, the Maroon & White have racked up a litany of accomplishments, with an overall record of 21-7 coupled with an 8-4 score against opponents ranked in the Oracle ITA Womens Team Rankings. Finishing A & Ms 9-4 against Southeastern Conference teams saw the Aggies take the No. 3 spot in the rankings, marking the highest conference finish since Weaver was hired in 2015-16. The Texas A & M’s team also made history at the 2021 SEC Women’s Tennis Championships, advancing to the conference’s title match for the first time since the Aggies migrated to the league in the 2012-13 campaign. In the process, A&M achieved the highest team rankings since the 2016 season, peaking at the No. 10 spot just before the start of this year’s NCAA tournament.

The Aggies then traveled to Evanston, Illinois, to compete in the first and second rounds of the NCAA Championships, starting with a dominant 4-0 performance against the Drake Bulldogs. A&M opened the match with a strong show in doubles, taking advantage of the top three singles courts to secure a berth for the second round. Then Texas A&M took on the host Northwestern Wildcats, who came back from a 0-2 deficit to take the 4-2 win and advance to the round of 16. Northwestern took the doubles to take a victory in No. 4 singles to take the early advantage, but thanks to performances at the top of the Aggie singles lineup and a dominant win on No. 6 line, A&M struck its ticket to Orlando.

Individually, the Maroon & White are led by the trio of Tatiana Makarova, Jayci Goldsmith and Katya Townsend, who have each crossed the threshold of 15 wins in singles this year. Moscow, Russian-born Makarova is the number 25 singles player in women’s college tennis according to the latest ITA rankings and holds a record of 25-6 as the best team. Born in Dripping Springs, Texas, Goldsmith is 15-10 overall this season, beating five opponents in singles. Meanwhile, Coconut Creek, Florida-born Townsend has a record of 20-9 in singles and is responsible for victory in both opening rounds of the A & M’s in the NCAA tournament. In the No. 1 doubles match, Makarova and Goldsmith teamed up for an 18-10 overall record, including six wins against ranked opponents, making the duo the nation’s No. 20 team.

Led by 17-year-old head coach Jennifer Hyde, the Florida State Seminoles enter the Sundays Sweet 16 game as No. 7 in the country, with an 18-5 overall record. The team is led by the country’s number 12 singles player in Giulia Pairone, who is 11-8 in the dual match campaign and holds an 8-7 record against the ranked singles opposition. Victoria Allen and Petra Hule will each compete in singles for eight matches, while Andrea Garcia is the only Seminoles player to surpass 20 wins this year.

Texas A&M, meanwhile, has moved up three times to the Sweet 16 since Weaver moved up to the head coach position, with all three berths secured away from the A&M courts at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. In the NCAA tournament, the Aggies have an overall record of 29-25, taking their sixth appearance in the Round of 16 in the past eight years. Since joining the Southeastern Conference in 2012-13, A&M has a record 17-7 in the big dance, passing past the Sweet 16 on a previous occasion. This will be the first postseason-game between the Aggies and Seminoles in women’s tennis.

