Rombauer defeats Medina Spirit, Midnight Bourbon to win 2021 Preakness Stakes as 11-1 long shot

BALTIMORE – Rombauer left Medina Spirit behind – and put the latest controversy about horse racing on the back burner.

The unknown Rombauer was upset 11-1 on Saturday to win the Preakness, passing Bob Baffert’s Kentucky Derby winner to end a possible Triple Crown bid that would have carried a giant asterisk.

Medina Spirit finished third and will not advance to the Belmont with a Triple Crown on the line and a possible Derby disqualification over the sport.

Baffert was not at the Pimlico Race Course and chose to stay away due to the controversy surrounding Medina Spirit, which tested positive for the steroid betamethasone in post-Derby tests. He said in a statement hours before the race, “Today is not about Bob Baffert. Instead, it is about Medina Spirit and all the other horse athletes in our great sport.”

Nonetheless, all the focus was on 2-1 favorite Medina Spirit, Baffert and his other Preakness runner, Concert Tour, who left at 4-1. Medina Spirit was passed for the first time in his career by Rombauer, who won 3 1/2 lengths from second place Midnight Bourbon.

“I had to run to get my position,” said John Velazquez, Medina Spirit jockey, who dropped to 0 for 11 in the Preakness. “I knew he was going to be under pressure today. I hoped he wouldn’t overdo it, and we did. ‘

Concert Tour was a disappointing ninth in a field of 10 horses.

Maryland race officials required the Concert Tour and Medina Spirit to undergo additional testing and monitoring as conditions for driving the Preakness. Those three test laps came back on Friday, allowing them to race. None of the other horses were subjected to that level of investigation, which resulted from the situation at Churchill Downs and Baffert’s four other drug infractions in the past 13 months with other horses.

That was reserved for at least the 1: 34.78 it took Rombauer to complete the 1 3/16 mile race, paying $ 26.50 to win, $ 10 to place, and $ 5.20 to win. show.

“He broke as expected and I thought he put enough pressure on Medina Spirit to make it a horse race and then he finished second,” said Steve Asmussen, Midnight Bourbon trainer. He showed up. He’s getting better. And he’s not there yet, all at the same time. ‘

Midnight Bourbon came sixth in the Kentucky Derby behind Medina Spirit, whose victory is still on the line with a second test yet to be analyzed. It is unclear how long that will take.

Trainer Michael McCarthy won a Triple Crown race for the first time, capturing the Preakness for Hall of Famer Todd Pletcher, for whom he worked as an assistant before opening his own shed. Pletcher gave McCarthy a bear hug after the race.

Owned by John and Diane Fradkin, Rombauer is a long way from Medina Spirit’s Zedan Racing Stables and other horse races. He won for the third time in seven starts.

McCarthy choked tears as he spoke of everyone involved with Rombauer.

“Means a lot to be here, to participate in a day like this,” he said. “Happy for the Fradkins. It just shows you that small players can be successful in the game too.”

Rombauer took the bias of horses hugging the rail on the sand all day at the Pimlico Race Course, past Midnight Bourbon and Medina Spirit along the stretch, winning by 3 1/2 lengths.

Jockey Flavien Prat won the Preakness two years after being elevated to the Derby winner aboard Country House when Maximum Security was disqualified.

“Of course it is very different if you are the first to cross the wire: you get that feeling”, said Prat. “It’s a lot of joy.”

With the usual glee replaced by banter about Baffert and medication violations, the Preakness was run for a limited capacity of 10,000 fans, a fraction of the crowd of over 100,000 that typically packed Pimlico on the third Saturday of May. Masks were still required due to city and rail protocols.

This was a brief turnaround from the 2020 Preakness, which ran as the Triple Crown’s third leg last fall with no fans allowed.