Oceanside Collegiate, Philip Simmons claims boys tennis titles; Wando ends second | Sport





FLORENCE – High school boys’ tennis teams went 2-on-3 in their bid to win state championships at the Florence Tennis Center on Saturday. Oceanside Collegiate won the AAA title by whiting Clinton, while Philip Simmons won the Class AA crown by beating St. Josephs Catholic of Greenville 4-2. Wando reached the AAAAA class finals, but came short, losing 6-0 to TL Hanna. Oceanside Collegiates’ 6-0 win in the final ended an unbeaten season for the Landsharks. OCA took victories on all five singles, led by sophomore Carson Baker at No. 1. In fact, the top five singles artists didn’t lose a game all season. Seniors Ethan Baly, Haagen Williams and Sam Blount, and junior John Iacofano completed the top five. Incredible group of kids who went through a lot of work to make this happen, said coach Shawn Harris. We played really well today, which is no surprise. This team has been great all season and I am very happy for them. Next year will be a challenge, but we plan to enjoy it for a while longer. A few weeks ago, it turned out that Class AA / A would not hold a state tournament due to a lack of field teams in schools. The SCHSL changed its rule requiring at least 13 schools to compete in the sport, and the number dropped to 12 after Philip Simmons appealed to the SCHSL executive committee. Ranked as the United States’ best seed, the Iron Horses took full advantage of their opportunity and stormed through the playoff bracket. Philip Simmons also won the state title in 2019. Sophomore Zade Hyatt took the championship with a victory at number 2 in singles. It was a fun, fun year, said Philip Simmons coach Richard Schulz. We had no superstars, just a bunch of blue-collar kids who were happy to participate. Today was a war. It really could have gone the other way. I am so proud of the way our children fought all day long. It’s a great team win and well deserved. Also victories for the Iron Horses were Jordan Mercado at No. 3 in singles, Keith Lemke at No. 4 in singles and the doubles team of Matthew Esse and Soren Spina. Zade was spectacular today, Schulz said. He is our leader, our team MVP. Today he showed why. Wandos’s only loss of the season came in the final. According to coach Charlie Painter, the Warriors may have surprised some with their deep run. We graduated from our top four of last year’s team, which didn’t get their chance due to COVID, Painter said. It is a real credit to these guys that they have come this far. I don’t think many of us expected to get this far. Although locked out, Wando played in a number of exciting matches against Hanna. But the Warriors failed to complete the close matches. All credit to TL Hanna, they were better today and they deserved to win, Painter said. I thought they played really well. We also played quite well. We were just a little short.







