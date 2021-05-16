John Shipley: In Kirill Kaprizov, Wild finally has the difference maker for playoffs

Caught up in the drama and details of several seasons of 82 games, how many of us could have noticed that Minnesota didn’t have a major NHL goalscorer since Marian Gaborik ran away to the big city?

You’re welcome.

That 2019 Wild team didn’t make the playoffs, of course, but playoff hockey returns to Minnesota on Sunday when third-seeded Wild plays second-seeded Vegas Golden Knights in a 2 p.m. puck drop in Las Vegas. Minnesota hasn’t won a first-round playoff series since 2015, which actually feels like a lot longer ago, as until this year, the Wild had only made it through the postseason twice and when they got there, she barely shot a shot straight or otherwise.

Why would you expect this year to be any different?

That Wild team of 2019 was the NHL’s third worst shooting team, a combined 8.4 percent. This season, the Wild were the division’s second-best shooting team, with Washington at 11.4 percent behind Pittsburgh’s 11.5. Two years ago, Matt Dumba (12.9) and Zach Parise (12.23) were the best shooters in Wilds; This year’s team has eight players with at least 40 shots that shoot better.

Among them is rookie winger Kirill Kaprisov, the kind of player we haven’t seen since Gaborik, on his way to 40 goals and about 76 points in a season of 82 games. Second in the team with 157 shots, Kaprizov has scored at 17.2 percent.

Gaborik finished the 2002-03 regular season 30-3565 in 81 games, but he was even better in the postseason with nine goals and eight assists in 18 games when the Wild upset Colorado and Vancouver in the first two rounds before he was eliminated in a four-game sweep by goalkeeper JS Giguere and the Anaheim (Mighty) Ducks.

That now legendary run is not only a surprise, but the Wilds’ only deep playoff run in 20 seasons is usually associated with the veterans who joined the expansion franchise and played post-season: Andrew Brunette, Wes Walz, Darby Hendrickson. But it was Gaborik who led the team in scoring postseason.

In Kaprizov, the Wild finally have a man who can take over a series. Maybe not as fast as Gaborik was at his peak, he’s better with his stick and a more imaginative goalscorer.

No one would blame the skeptic. Since their unexpected flight to the Western Conference Final in 2003, the Wild three have won three! second round playoff games. In their last two postseason appearances, they won two! games in the first round. So expecting it to be different, even in a season anomaly like this 56-game campaign, is not wise.

Yet it feels different. The Wild didn’t have to sweat out a playoff spot late, and with early postseason play limited to division opponents, they pulled their best matchup when Colorado walked away from Vegas in the regular season finals. Minnesota was 5-1-2 against the Golden Knights this season and 11-2-3 against the champions of the 2018 Western Conference.

Most importantly, the Wild is finally a different team from the one that the franchise buyer kept insisting was a Stanley Cup contender. Ryan Suter and Zach Parise remain, but it looks like Parise will be a strange wing. And while Joel Erikkson Ek and Jordan Greenway have always been part of the plan, Mikael Granlund, Charlie Coyle, Nino Niederreiter and, most notably, Mikko Koivu have disappeared, who came to illustrate Wilds’ collective personality as a defensively responsible team that would win. with greasy targets.

Of course, this doesn’t mean anything if the Wild doesn’t play well, but at least it feels different this season.