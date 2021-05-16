Seattle Storm has different faces, but achieves the same result against Las Vegas Aces

EVERETT, Washington. – The names and location were different as Las Vegas and Seattle opened their 2021 WNBA campaigns 5 months after the Storm won the Aces in the 2020 WNBA Finals at the league’s campus in Bradenton, Florida.

The result was the same. After slowly getting started in their temporary home in Angel of the Winds Arena, nearly 30 miles north of Seattle, the Storm exploded for a 97-83 victory on Saturday, showing that this year’s group has the potential to be just as to be good as those who won two. of the past three WNBA championships.

“I think we saw our team take a step towards shaping our identity,” said Storm point guard Sue Bird, who is starting her 18th season in Seattle. “That was really just the question mark in my head. We’ve had such a core group for so long, we’ve always gotten into the season knowing what our identity was. Now we need to fix that and find out.

“I think what I was pleasantly surprised by is that we already started to form that just in game one. That’s what we talked about after the game: it can only get better from here. We will have ups and downs , but things can only get better from here, and what a great start. ”

The dramatic changes for Seattle’s roster were evident when championship rings were awarded in a pregame ceremony and only five Storm players from the 2020 title team lined up. Two more – security guard Epiphanny Prince and center Mercedes Russell, who recently wrapped up their overseas play in Turkey – are on the way. But Seattle lost starters Alysha Clark and Natasha Howard and key reserve Sami Whitcomb to free agency, raising the question of whether the Storm should be preferred to defend the title.

During the first 5-plus minutes on Saturday, the Seattle game seemed to reinforce coach Dan Hughes and the team stars’ idea that the Storm may need time to integrate new players, including a few starters who added this off-season into the petty attacker Katie Lou. Samuelson and veteran Candice Dupree.

Early on, Seattle’s underpowered frontcourt seemed overwhelmed against 2020 Aces duo MVP A’ja Wilson and three-time All-Star Liz Cambage – who had been medically excused last season to play for Las Vegas. Cambage (four) and Wilson (seven) combined for 11 points in the first 5:14, when the Aces opened a 17-8 lead.

One player who saw just 14 minutes of action in the WNBA Finals last year helped turn the game in the Storm’s favor. As a rookie, 21-year-old Ezi Magbegor served as Seattle’s fourth post player in the series. But with Howard and Russell’s late arrival departure, Magbegor was given a key role on Saturday. Magbegor immediately knocked down a 3-pointer, which equates to her total from her entire rookie season, and she scored on the post. With Magbegor playing a key role, the Storm went on an 11-3 run to take the lead before the first quarter ended.

Seattle barely looked back, building a double-digit lead at the end of the second period, growing to nineteen just after halftime, before Las Vegas kept things competitive. The final 14-point margin was comparable to the Storm’s victories in Games 1 and 2 of last year’s Final, before a 33-point burst in Game 3 completed the sweep.

As in 2020, the Storm took advantage of their perimeter advantage over the Aces, marked by a 12-3 lead in 3-pointers, which are never much of a part of the Las Vegas game plan. Newcomers were a factor, as reserve Stephanie Talbot knocked down a few treys during her Seattle debut, filling the role that Whitcomb played off the bench in 2020, and Samuelson left one of her two tries as a starter after just two training with the team.

Ezi Magbegor, seen here in a May 8 exhibition game, hit 3-of-4 field goals, including a major 3-pointer in Saturday’s first quarter, to help Seattle beat Las Vegas in the season opener. Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images

With their dominant frontcourt, the Aces are testing the weaknesses that Hughes brought up as his main concern leaving the training camp: too often fouling and control over the defensive glass. Neither turned out to be a problem on Saturday as the Storm shot more free throws (15) than Las Vegas (12) and cut down 86% of the available defensive rebounds, a score far better than any WNBA team last. season also succeeded.

“It’s an excellent sign to start early,” Hughes said. “Bouncing back will drive us to heights or limit our heights. We did a good job today to understand the team’s recovery, but we can’t stop that. I think that’s what drives this team to success, because we don’t. “Make Vegas really turn around. To beat good teams, we need to be able to hold our own or gain an advantage in rebounding. That’s a good example for us.”

Magbegor was a major reason Seattle neutralized the power of the Aces. About a single game plus-minus can give a misleading impression of a player, but it told the story of Magbegor’s importance. The Storm beat Las Vegas by 24 in Magbegor’s 14 minutes of action, including starting the second half alongside Breanna Stewart in place of Dupree to match Cambage.

“I thought she was great against Liz,” said Bird, who passed Lisa Leslie and moved to seventh place on the WNBA’s all-time scoreboard (6,273 points). She’s played against Liz so she clearly knows her whether it’s practicing with the national team or against her in Australia. [NBL]. Having experience against a player like Liz is so special, and it’s very useful to us. I think Ezi really gave us great minutes. “

Of course, all focus on Seattle’s losses could have overshadowed what brought the team back: the reigning Final MVP in Stewart, who again got the better of Wilson in a matchup of MVPs; the greatest point guard in WNBA history, Bird; and All-Star Jewell Loyd, who helped the Storm keep up with her score early in the game and took on a more important defensive role with Clark’s absence.

“I know we’ve lost a lot in free agency, and I love all those players, but people have forgotten we have Stewie and Jewell,” said Bird. “I think today was an example of that. We’ve got the hardest part. We’ve got the franchise players. Now we need to figure out how the rest of us can complement that and move on from there.”

There were certainly times when the Storm’s chemistry was apparently a work in progress. A handful of passes in the team’s read-and-comment attack went awry, and Bird had an unusual four turnovers – a total that took her five games to reach at the start of the 2020 campaign.

But for a debut, it was an impressive performance by a team hoping to add a fifth championship to the increasingly crowded banner unveiled in the ridge ahead of Saturday’s game.

“For us to get in the game today, the first, a lot of new people and lock us in when we needed it most – getting rebounds, making big plays – you couldn’t ask for anything more,” said Stewart. “I know Sue talked about building on this and getting better from it, but for a first game when we didn’t know what to expect? Super proud of the way everyone came out.”