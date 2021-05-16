Rejuvenated Brown has designs for Aussie recall

It’s hard not to get carried away with Maitlan Brown’s zest for life at the best of times, and after a long period on the sidelines recovering from a serious hamstring injury, the 23-year-old almost jumps out of her skin with enthusiasm.

Brown hit 120 mph with her bowling before she ripped her hamstring tendon from the bone while hitting in a WBBL match last November.

It was a bitter blow; the injury required surgery that would put her aside for the rest of the summer.

A month earlier, Brown had first encountered international cricket when she was part of the Australian squad for a limited overs series against New Zealand in Brisbane, and a strong WBBL and one-day season would only make her claim for a spot. have enlarged. in Australia, XI.

“I’m six months and (a few) days post-op and I feel really strong and fit, and probably even better than before, which is really exciting,” Brown tells cricket.com.au of her. new home in Sydney, having moved from Canberra to join the NSW Breakers for the upcoming season.

“I feel super fast, I have done a lot of running technique and a lot of strength equipment.

“Rehab has been pretty busy since Christmas time, so I feel really confident. I’m ready to start the first day of the preseason.”

After five years with the ACT Meteors, who took a punt on the 19-year-old rookie in 2016, Brown will clock in next month for her first stint with the Breakers, ahead of the rest of the squad to make sure she’s done. is when her new teammates arrive. Her enthusiasm is palpable.

“It’s super exciting, I’m just so excited,” she says of the prospect of returning to the game.

“It’s just been mostly gym and running … the season is still a long way off, there’s no real rush to start bowling too early. I’ll be back a little earlier than everyone else, so I’ve got a bit of a head start,” so I don’t feel like I’m dragging after me.

“But in terms of actually picking up the ball and letting it rip, I’m not so sure (what to expect). I hope I’m about the same pace. And look, I’ve been working on the guns, so who knows? , I could be faster!

“I feel very good physically, and mentally I am really prepared for the season – I really had a nice break.”

Brown has endured the long and lonely hours in the gym that is an essential part of rehabilitation after a major injury, but also had the benefit of a creative outlet in her degree in industrial design from the University of Canberra.

Named ACT’s Emerging Artist of the Year, she was invited to showcase her award-winning design that turned recycled plastic bottles into outdoor lounge furniture.

Go to Maitlan Brown’s design studio

“When I couldn’t do anything physically, I was lucky to have a design to fall back on and I was working on some really cool projects in college,” she explains.

“I tried to spend just about all of my energy that I (otherwise) would spend on something physical, on my design work.

“I don’t think I would have my piece ready for the exhibition if I was still training, so there was a bit of a silver lining there.

“I was just focused on my university and trying to be really creative, and that makes me feel really good and gives me a really good headspace.”

Now that her final assignment has been turned in, Brown plans to continue her design work with “a few side issues” that will keep her mentally fresh.

Maitlan Brown expresses her creativity through design

“When your headspace is just doing cricket full time it can be a bit overwhelming so it’s really nice to have something else on the side that you can disconnect from cricket and get some rest.”

But the primary focus is returning to her best on the field, and she’s not shy about admitting that her eyes are on regaining her place in the Australian set-up.

Watching from home the Australian juggernaut rolled to new heights on the New Zealand tour in March proved difficult, and with an Ashes series and ODI World Cup on the horizon, there’s no shortage of motivation.

“I had quite a bit of FOMO (fear of missing out) lately when the girls went to New Zealand and that kind of fueled my fire, that’s what got me through rehab,” says Brown.

“Especially in Canberra when you wake up early in the morning and it’s freezing cold, I always think about my goal to play for Australia and that wakes me up.

“I’ve had a pretty big gap with cricket so I really want to come back and train … I definitely have those goals in mind and I think moving to NSW has put me in a really good position to achieve that. “

