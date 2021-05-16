Logan Ezra Smith is the hero of Boulder Football





Smith was called a hero for his actions in the tragic shooting at King Soopers Boulder.

PUEBLO, Colo. As Boulder High School is about to kick off in the 2021 Class 5A state football championship against Far Northeast, the Panthers are hoping for some heroes on the field. But no matter what happens in the game, the Boulder soccer team already has one great hero. Logan Ezra Smith was called a hero for his actions in the tragic shooting event of King Soopers Boulder, where he thought of others rather than himself, hiding a colleague and saving her life. Smith has been incredibly active with the Boulder Panthers football team during their undefeated season this season. Smith, a Boulder graduate, former lineman and runaway for the Panthers, has supported the team from the sidelines this year, spreading his passion for the community with the younger students to share with them. The team honored him by giving him his old jersey with “Our Hero” on it for one of their games this season. >> Watch the video above and it aired on 9NEWS at 5pm from Pueblo before the 5A championship game between Boulder and Far Northeast Catch the 9NEWS Prep Rally with Scotty Gange on Saturday and Sunday mornings at 6:45, 7:45, and 8:45 for highlights and main stories from all over Colorado in the high school athletics community. If you have a story idea, you can reach 9NEWS Prep Sports Reporter Scotty Gange by email at [email protected] or at Twitter at @ Scotty_G6 If you have a fun highlight you’d like to submit to the Prep Rally or to be eligible for the Honor Roll top matches of the week, email it to the 9NEWS Sports team at [email protected] RELATED: TJ’s Koser Connection: A Father and Son in the State Title Game by 31 Years Difference RELATED: Saturday Morning Prep Rally (5/15/21) RELATED: Thomas Jefferson wins the 4A state football championship in the spring SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sport https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries > Daily top stories curated especially for you! Register for the 9NEWSLETTER to get cant miss stories, Next and Broncos content, well delivered again and more to your inbox. MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS Subscribe to our daily 9 NEWSLETTER Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE ROKU: add the channel from the YEAR shop or by searching for KUSA. For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for “9news” to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered straight to your Fire TV via Amazon.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos