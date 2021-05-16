The Syracuse season ends with Blowout Loss for Georgetown





Syracuse’s late season drought continues. The Dutch were blown out 18-8 on Saturday by Georgetown in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. That extended the lack of post-season success for another year and ended a disappointing 2021 campaign. It was also the second-biggest post-season loss in program history. The worst was a 19-8 loss to Johns Hopkins. It was Georgetown’s first NCAA Tournament win since 2007. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE FREE ALL SYRACUSE NEWSLETTER TO SEND THE LATEST ORANGE UPDATES TO YOUR INBOX! Syracuse has not won an NCAA Tournament game since 2017, has not made it to the Final Four since 2013, and has not won a National Championship since 2009. This for the program that calls itself the historically best in the sport. It’s an unprecedented post-season slump for Syracuse. The Orange kept it close for fifteen minutes, trailing only 3-2 after one. Then Georgetown went on a five-goal run to start the second and take things out of reach. Syracuse took a mini-run at the end of the second quarter to bring the halftime score back to four, but failed to maintain that momentum to cut further in the lead in the third quarter. The Hoyas ended the game with four consecutive goals to open the second half. Turnover, casual mistakes, poor shot choice and a motivated Georgetown team all contributed to the loss. SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO ACCESS EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT! To make matters worse, the 2020 season may have been Syracuse’s best chance of regaining glory. Syracuse was number 1 in the nation when the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of that team returned to chase a title, but this year’s team was never able to bring it all together. After the ups and downs of blowout losses, Virginia bounce back victories and finding a way to the NCAA tournament, Georgetown ended Syracuse’s season. Hoyas’ high-ranking defense and goalkeeper leading the nation in bailout rate dominated Syracuse’s vaunted offense. Now, the Orange will have a soul-search offseason as it appears to end a post-season drought that seemed impossible ten years ago.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos