Marnus Labuschagne 2019 England, County Cricket, Steve Waugh, Road to The Ashes

Since replacing Steve Smith at Lords, Marnus Labuschagne hasn’t stopped scoring runs.

But when Steve Waugh first saw the England right-hander ahead of the 2019 Ashes, the former captain had to think twice.

I’ll never forget the first time I saw him hit the nets in Southampton, Waugh recalled The road to ashes.

He walked off the field to Patrick Cummins and [Josh] Hazlewood, and I think, what are you doing?

He said, “Well, this is the method I worked out in County Cricket. I take a few steps there and it prevents the ball from deviating from the field and I can get there early.

He worked out a method all by himself and I thought this guy is either crazy about what he thinks or a bit of a genius. But he had a plan and it was because he played County Cricket.

Waugh, who was hired by Justin Langer as a consultant for the Ashes series, recalled the benefits of playing Country Cricket in England.

Labuschagne scored 41 on first drop in the warm-up match between Brad Haddins XII and Graeme Hicks XII leading up to the Ashes.

It may not have been a better score in the world, but considering the next high score in the top seven was six and only Cummins and Mitchell Starc got the double digits, it said enough about Labuschagnes 81-ball knock.

His fight knock came after a strong start to the season in County cricket.

Labuschagne collected 1,114 runs out of more than 65 for Glamorgan in 2019.

It was that campaign that held him in good stead as he became Test Crickets’ first replacement, as he took the plunge to replace the concussion Steve Smith.

Since replacing Smith at Lords, Labuschagne has scored 1,675 runs at 72.82 and has a career average of 60.80 in 18 tests.

Waugh believes Labuschagne has benefited from the same experience with Country Cricket as three decades earlier.

That was probably the defining moment of my career in Somerset and was exposed to world-class bowlers, said Waugh, who, after a successful season a season earlier in which he crossed 1,000 runs in 11 innings and scored six centuries, scored a score. astonishing 506 runs at 126.5 in Australia’s 4-0 series win over England in 1989.

I ran into bowlers like Malcolm Marshall and Courtney Walsh, and I will never forget meeting Sylvester Clarke for the first time at The Oval, which was probably the most terrifying experience of my life.

It was probably the best hundred I’ve ever scored in first-class cricket. I couldn’t get out 111 and I remember he was bowling 30 overs and had no fieldman for the square on either side. He was deadly. All week the Somerset boys talked about him hitting everyone on the head and not letting anyone down. I think he had three Somerset boys on his mind and he was incredible.

But for me to have that responsibility of being the overseas player and overcoming these great bowlers, I knew that the next time I went back to England for the Ashes, I was comfortable on the pitches, I felt like at ease with the hustle and bustle, loved being in England. and it was something that got me excited to play.

Definitely that experience of playing County Cricket (helped), same as Marnus playing for Glamorgan.

While County cricket is credited with helping the development of Australian cricket, former England captain Michael Vaughan said the influx of Down Under players who played in the County league during the Waugh era also helped them.

I was helped by Australians who played County Cricket because in Yorkshire we had Darren Lehmann, Greg Blewett and Matthew Elliot who came by and were such good pros and taught us how to play the game, Vaughan said.

Darren Lehmann was an incredible overseas pro for Yorkshire. Scored runs a hangover almost every time. (He) would always tell us don’t worry I’ll get us out of trouble today. It was just his way of thinking when he got out halfway through; Michael Bevan exactly the same, Greg Blewett exactly the same, Elliot exactly the same.

As much as I think County Cricket helped Australia in terms of development in the 90s, it certainly did, towards the end of the 90s when we got all these foreign players in our locker rooms I really think it has a lot assisted. Marcus Trescothick talks about how he was helped by foreign players, most notably Jamie Cox in Somerset, an Australian who led them.

A number of Australians will be playing in the County competition in 2021, but most of the Langers participants struggled early in the season with the wickets still juicy from winter.

Seated opener Marcus Harris did it with the best of the Aussies, scoring 212 runs at 42.40 with one century.

Peter Handscomb has not passed 20 from five innings so far for Middlesex, while Labuschagne has scored 11 and 12 in his two strokes so far.