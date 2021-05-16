Rifle clears the clock to beat TCA for state title

PUEBLO With the way Cade Palmer ran all over the field, Rifle needed a new defensive game plan. What the Bears decided on was that the best defense is a good offense.

The Bears owned the ball for all 12 minutes of the third quarter and used that ability to run the ball and convert big plays – and hope the defense can create a timely turnover – to take a 35-34 win at The Classical Academy for the Season C Class 3A football championship.

It was no surprise that for a Todd Casebier-led team, the Bears (7-2 overall) would be dependent on the game in progress. They are designed to withstand long rides, while TCA has been much more of a fast attack this season. That was clear when Palmer got some long touchdown runs in the first half, the first of which gave the Titans (6-1) a quick lead.

“Cade is a great runner, there’s no question about it,” said Bears running back Embrey Marantino. “He’s so good. He deserved this game. We just had to pack him up and tackle him and I don’t think we did that as well as possible.”

The Bears got on the board with some craft play calls when Gavin Peterson took a pitch from Trey Caldwell and hit Kade Bishop for a 36 yards touchdown pass.

Marantino added a hasty touchdown, but Ethan Aragundi, like Palmer, had scored to send the game to half-time with TCA leading 20-13.

And then the Bears were unintentionally methodical and slow to insult. They chewed the clock for nearly 10 minutes before Toto scored Fletchall and Caldwell found Peterson on the 2-point conversion to give the Bears a one-point lead.

“We took care of the ball and we were done with the rides,” said Casebier. “You have to do that if you want to become state champion.”

But that was not good enough. The Bears saw an opening at kickoff and went for the onside. Kicker Javier Diaz fell on it and passed the ball back to Rifle. The drive ended with a short touchdown run by Fletchall, his second of the game, which gave the Bears a 28-20 lead.

In their first possession of the second half, the Titans continued to show that they can move the ball and score. A big flight from Palmer resulted in a touchdown pass from Sam Guilez to Jake Jennings. The Titans were unable to convert the 2-point conversion and were still a few points behind.

Then Marantino broke free. He broke for a 70-yard touchdown run at 4 and 1 to push the lead to 35-26 with 6:15 left in the game.

Palmer got his third hasty touchdown of the day and the Titans again went for two, this time changing it to make it a one-point game. But slowing down the game in progress was key.

The TCA onside kick was unsuccessful, but in the first place the Bears opted for a deep pass rather than leaning on the running game that had been so successful.

“They charged so much that I thought we were going to run right past them,” Casebier said.

The next part was disastrous. Caldwell rumbled and suddenly TCA’s quick attack had the ball with about two minutes to go.

As they went down it became clear that it took a lot of action to win a championship. That’s when Josh Avila just decided he wanted the ball. Avila tore it away from Palmer and gave the Bears the ball and the state title.

“I didn’t feel any emotion,” Avila said. “I just had to get the ball.”

He got the ball for himself, but also ripped the title out of the hands of the Titans and back to the Bears.