Black Girl Hockey Club – News, sports, weather, traffic and the best of Pittsburgh





Nightly forecast from KDKA-TV (5/15)Keep up to date with the local weather with weather forecast from meteorologist Kristin Emerys! 22 minutes ago

Man sights bear in his garden twiceA man from Butler County has seen a black bear in his yard twice now, and the bear seemed a little too comfortable. Jessica Guay from KDKA spoke to the man about what he saw. 40 minutes ago

Reporter update: Bear sightings are on the riseA man in Butler County has seen a black bear in his yard twice when it was captured on camera. Jessica Guay from KDKA spoke to him about the bear sightings and you can hear his story on KDKA News at 10 and 11 am! 2 hours ago

KDKA News update PM: May 15, 2021KDKA News update PM: May 15, 2021 3 hours ago

Catch up with the ‘Buckle Up Baby’It’s a GIF used for just about any arousal response to social encounters and it was born right here in Pittsburgh! Tyler Avolia was only two years old when his reaction to a Penguins goal was captured on camera while sitting on his mother Hilary’s lap in the PPG Paints Arena! 4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Sandwich Society: Penguins Poutine Smash BurgerIf there’s one thing that defines Pittsburgh it’s our sandwich culture! Let’s meet the Andrzejewskis, the owners of the Pittsburgh Sandwich Society and check out their Stacked Penguins Poutine Smash Burger! 4 hours ago

Meet The Steel ArmyThe craziest and most passionate fan department in Pittsburgh is not at Heinz Field, PPG Paints Arena or PNC Park, but at Highmark Stadium. Let’s meet The Steel Army, the diehards at Pittsburgh Riverhounds games! 4 hours ago

412 Fanatics: Cassie BellWe travel all the way to Belfast, Ireland to meet Kassie Bell, a big Penguins fan. The 16-year-old became a pen fan thanks to her brother, but now she has more pen knowledge than you could believe! 4 hours ago

412 Fanatics: Ben TschappatBen is a huge Steelers fan in West Virginia and he’s trending on Twitter too! He was in a video announcing Steeler’s design choices from home. Ben and his dad Bob joined Daisy Jade to talk about their love for the Steelers and so much more! 4 hours ago

Black Girl Hockey ClubR. Renee Hess was an academic living in Pittsburgh and asked a bartender why the TVs were all showing hockey. From there a love affair with the Penguins began. Now Hess and a number of other black women have founded the Black Girl Hockey Club, which is dedicated to fighting racism in the sport of hockey. 4 hours ago

Matchups Summer & Spirits: Pens PlayoffsThe pens are back in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so we’re teaming up with our friends and Fine Wine & Good Spirits for Penguins themed cocktails! 4 hours ago

Couple rescued from train tracksAn elderly couple had to be rescued after their car got stuck along the West Carson Street railroad. 5 hours ago

KDKA-TV evening forecast (5/15)Keep up to date with the local weather with weather forecast from meteorologist Kristin Emerys! 5 hours ago

Hundreds of March in Pittsburgh in solidarity with PalestineAmid the ongoing violence in the Middle East, hundreds marched through East Liberty and Oakland to show their support for Palestine. 5 hours ago

Pennsylvania to End Comprehensive Unemployment BenefitsPennsylvania has decided to end its extended unemployment benefits as the state now reports an unemployment rate of 5%. 5 hours ago

Allegheny County surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 casesOn Saturday, the Allegheny County Health Department reported that the county has registered more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. 6 hours ago

State police recover stolen funeral carState police say they recovered a van stolen from a Greene County funeral home containing three cadavers. 6 hours ago

Officers from all over Western Pennsylvania honor the fallenMore than 25 officers with communities in Allegheny County and police joined forces to pay their respects on a ride in memory of those lost in their military service in 2020. Bryant Reed from KDKA has the story. 6 hours ago

Williams Hometown High-Q 11:00 am – Part 4 (5/15)Watch teams from Eden Christian Academy, Moon Area High School and Quaker Valley High School compete remotely on this edition of Williams’ Hometown High-Q. 10 hours ago

Williams Hometown High-Q 11:00 am – Part 3 (5/15)Watch teams from Eden Christian Academy, Moon Area High School and Quaker Valley High School compete remotely on this edition of Williams’ Hometown High-Q. 10 hours ago

Williams Hometown High-Q 11:00 am – Part 2 (5/15)Watch teams from Eden Christian Academy, Moon Area High School and Quaker Valley High School compete remotely on this edition of Williams’ Hometown High-Q. 10 hours ago

Williams Hometown High-Q 11:00 am – Part 1 (5/15)Watch teams from Eden Christian Academy, Moon Area High School and Quaker Valley High School compete remotely on this edition of Williams’ Hometown High-Q. 10 hours ago

Jury choice begins for trial of suspended Pirates-pitcher Felipe VazquezThe jury selection started on Friday for the trial of Felipe Vazquez. 14 hours ago

Deadline approaching to file tax returnsIt’s the last weekend for people to pay their taxes. Monday is the deadline for submitting 2020 returns. 14 hours ago

