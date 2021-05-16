UFC 262 results, highlights: Edson Barboza stops Shane Burgos with shocking delayed knockout

After going to war with Shane Burgos in the first fight of the main card, Edson Barboza had a simple message for the UFC: “Bro, look at me. I think this is the Fight of the Night, guys. Right?” Barboza delivered the message with a swollen face and a torn shin, but the winner by third round knockout in the PPV opener of UFC 262 from Houston.

Burgos and Barboza went back and forth in a wild fight, with Barboza throwing heavy leg kicks from the opening bell while mixing twisting kicks to the body and head. Burgos threw his own mix of kicks to the legs and body, and also grabbed Barboza’s torso with heavy hooks. In between, both men struck heavy punches to the head.

The action continued to swing wildly, with Barboza eventually bleeding profusely after his shin was split open.

The finish came at a wild moment where Barboza jabed halfway through lap 3 and got a big upper hand. Having done all the fights, Burgos absorbed the shots, bouncing on the balls of his feet before trying to circle backwards only to suddenly start tripping and bumping into the cage before hitting the canvas. A few follow-up shots from Barboza brought the fight to a close, but it seemed that Burgos’ body simply gave way after the steady stream of damaging shots from Barboza.

Barboza has now won two consecutive games and is 2-1 at featherweight. The lone defeat came in his division debut when he dropped a split decision to Dan Ige.