Photo feature – cricket and rain | The Cricket Monthly





Photo function When it’s cricket summer, the rain wants a season pass Deepti Unni |

IIt’s the UK’s cricket summer, or as the rest of us know, the wet season. Cricket fans in England will indignantly tell you this is the case not rain every day as is a popular misconception – it rains every other day. (In 2020 the UK had 170 days of rain). And not alone England receives the least amount of rain among Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, London is one of the driest of all European cities. Tell that to the World Cup 2019. Or these fans at Headingley in the photo below. A 2018 study on how climate change is affecting sport in the UK estimated that at least 175 days, or 16,000 overs, of the County Championship were lost to rain in five of the ten years between 2008 and 2018. In international matches, 27% of ODIs played by England at home have reduced overs as a result of rain disturbances. A brolly is your best friend, rain or shine



“You call that rain?” mock Sri Lanka, where they have turned field cover into an Olympic sport. Since most of Sri Lanka’s home schedule coincides with the island’s wettest months, the SLC employs a real army ground crew who can have all the ground – not just the field – covered with tarpaulin in less than nine minutes. Tropic Thunder: If you can’t beat them, join us



But even the superhuman samurai in the Sri Lanka stadium failed to save Worcestershire’s New Road after a rainstorm. The ground is in Worcester, on the left bank of the River Severn, so a downpour is an invitation for the river to join the cricket. Or, to paraphrase Rory Carmoyle of PG Wodehouse, “In summer the river is at the bottom of the ground and in winter the ground is at the bottom of the river.” From October 2019 to March 2020, reports the BBC, New Road spent 62 days underwater. How many of these are the tears of the ground crew?



Cricket in the rain is certainly picturesque, for the spectators if not the players. A summer shower turns Colin Munro into an impressionist painting.



And if you insist on continuing with the game, you better be rested. You’re going to rain when referee Percy Lister says it’s time. At the moment he hardly feels a drop



What do you do when you have no choice but to retire indoors? You could take the cricket with you. Asif Iqbal, a young James Packer (son of media mogul Kerry), and Derek Underwood get a game of stick cricket during a rain delay at World Series Cricket in Sydney



You can also use the time for some personal grooming. Brett Lee gave Andrew Symonds a mohawk while rain delayed a game in between Australia and Pakistan in Chester-le-Street in 2001. It’s a shame the match was abandoned, so Symonds couldn’t cheat the opposition by playing two different looks in the same game. Symonds is getting an aerodynamic ‘do that will help him cut through the lack



But as any cricket fan knows, nothing lasts forever, not even cold summer rain, and there is always a match at the end of the rainbow. Time for a double header?



Deepti Unni is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo © ESPN Sports Media Ltd. Photo function It’s open season for feathered friends Photo function You can find cricket matches in the last places you watch Photo function We look back to times in the past when cricket was disrupted by war, terrorism and natural disasters







